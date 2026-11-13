Dak Prescott’s Refusal Puts Cowboys on Notice Before 49ers Game

This week feels different for the Dallas Cowboys compared to others in 2026, as they face an important showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are rolling into the game with a 7-1 record and are currently on top of the NFC standings. As for Dallas, they are 4-5 and hanging on by a thread, despite a 27-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

The Cowboys are coming off a game in which they were penalized 14 times for 153 yards, so things will have to be drastically different in Week 10. Dallas is hoping to clean up their mistakes, as they have lost four straight games against the 49ers. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making sure he refuses to do one thing before the game.

Dak Prescott Shared His Thoughts on Dallas Cowboys’ Week 10 Matchup

Prescott spoke with reporters on Thursday before the Cowboys’ game against the 49ers. While he acknowledged the recent history between the two, Prescott won’t be thinking about the past results anytime soon.

“I want to beat them absolutely. And I’m not naive to what has happened or my history against them. But to put that on the rest of these guys or put that on the locker room, I think that’s stupid. This is about us going in and getting a win. And us trying to win this game and get some momentum going and get back-to-back wins for the first time this season and build off of that. So, what a great opportunity to get to do it against a 7-1 team. It just so happens that it be the Niners. Obviously I want to get a win and everybody in this building does for a bunch of different reasons. But at the end of the day, it’s a 7-1 team coming in here, and we’ve got an opportunity to beat them. We’ve got to go do everything we can to get that done.”

The last time the Cowboys defeated the 49ers was back in 2020. Since then, Dallas has lost four straight to them.

Dallas Cowboys Need to Find a Way to Win

Prescott isn’t the only player who understands how important this game is for the Cowboys. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb shared his thoughts on what a win against the 49ers would mean for the team.

“It would just prove us right. Just of how we think of ourselves throughout this building. A lot of people would be shocked, obviously, because of the record, and things that have happened leading up to this game.” “But for us, we know we haven’t played our best game, and we just got to go out there and do that. I feel like we play complementary football — defense gets stops, offense go score the ball — we will probably be having a different conversation.”

While it isn’t a win-or-go-home type situation, the Cowboys understand that every win counts. They are just two games behind the New York Giants in the NFC East, so a win would push them one step closer to taking the division lead. This is a game the Cowboys need to win to make a statement.