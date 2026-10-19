Cowboys Dak Prescott Reveals Injury Suffered in Week 6

It was a good sign that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not leave the 23-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday night, but there were indications, certainly, that he was not 100%, that some of the shots he took throughout the game lingered throughout the evening. One particularly tough one came from Zaire Franklin of Green Bay, a shot that sent Prescott to the turf, seated and grabbing at his sternum.

Melissa Stark, sideline reporter on the NBC broadcast, said that team training staff was concerned about Prescott, though it was not quite clear what the injury was.

From Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys team website: “Melissa Stark says on the @SNFonNBC broadcast that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was holding his left rib area after taking a big hit from Zaire Franklin on the last drive. He was asked several times on the bench if he was good, Prescott said he was good, and he received no medical attention.”

Dak Prescott ‘Took a Good Hit’

After the game, Prescott spoke to Cowboys reporters and explained what was going on with the injury.

He said: “I took a good hit. A hit to the ribs, got the wind knocked out of me. But I wasn’t coming out of the game. It was, just give me a second and we can get back going.”

Prescott conceded that he has been struggling to read and react to blitzes, and it has caused him to take more hits than he’d like. As he said: “It’s frustrating to not get going. Getting hit, getting blitzed, is part of the game. But not executing our answers for it and only leaving the game with 13 points … Very frustrating. But we’ve got to face it and all the guys in that locker room are capable of it.”

Cowboys Short on ‘GOTI’ Claims

Generally speaking, it’s been a brutal two weeks for Prescott, who has thrown four interception in two games, a rare situation in his NFL career. Prescott came into the year giving the Cowboys offense the nickname “GOTI,” as in, Greatest Offense There Is, but shoddy has been a much better description lately.

Said Prescott: “You lose two games in a row, it doesn’t feel good. We put ourselves in this position. There’s what, 11 games left? We just got to take it one at a time, just go get a win. That’s the only way to work our way out of this hole. Just tog et confidence and roll on both sides of the ball, and special teams, we can get momentum and the only way to do it is to get a win.”