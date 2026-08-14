Dak Prescott Gave Glowing Review to Cowboys’ 178-Yard Sleeper

There are many players on the Dallas Cowboys standing out, but there seems to be a sleeper who is performing well.

Most people would think of George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Jake Ferguson as the stars of camp. There might be someone else that has caught everyone’s attention, though.

At least, this is a player that has quarterback Dak Prescott‘s attention. That’s a good thing with the season about to begin, and fans are looking for that one sleeper that could help the Cowboys out.

Dak Prescott Talks Cowboys Sleeper That’s Dominating Training Camp

Prescott spent some time with Up & Adams host Kay Adams to talk about Cowboys training camp. Adams asked about backup tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford being a fantasy sleeper from camp, and Prescott went all out to praise him.

“I mean, I’m not into the fantasy world, but yeah, if there’s a sleeper, I’m sure it’s him. Yeah, he’s a guy that’s just done everything right since he’s been here. And, I give a lot of credit to the guys that show up every day in the offseason or the guys hitting me up, hey, when’s the next time you’re throwing? And Brev is the epitome of that. Anytime I had the ball this offseason, was in Dallas, Brev was there. He was ready to go. And I think that just one shows his mindset. It shows the mentality that he worked with this offseason and then, obviously just the chemistry we’re able to create in that time has helped out here as well. And so he’s playing on fire and he’s doing a hell of a job.”

Spann-Ford kind of came out of nowhere, as he was an undrafted rookie out of Minnesota in 2024. He quickly worked his way into being one of the top backups on the team.

In his two seasons with the Cowboys, Spann-Ford has caught 18 passes for 178 yards and 1 touchdown in 34 games. He is currently listed as the backup tight end to Ferguson.

Brevyn Spann-Ford Hype Train Has Started Up at Cowboys Training Camp

Spann-Ford has been quite the weapon for the Cowboys. In training camp, he is improving as a receiver and working on improving his blocking as well.

Ferguson is going to be one of Prescott’s top targets. But Spann-Ford is adding another element to the offense that Dallas can consider. The Cowboys might be able to run more 12 personnel on the field, meaning two tight ends could be on the field at the same time.

That kind of freedom has been opened up by Spann-Ford’s emergence. It’ll help Prescott and the passing game to have another tight end he can lean on in the big moments.

Cowboys training camp has a lot of sleepers and surprises coming out of it. Spann-Ford is just the latest example of that.