Dak Prescott Injury Update: Cowboys QB Takes Big Hit Against Packers

If you weren’t sure before Sunday night, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is tougher than the average human.

Prescott took a monster hit from Green Bay Packers linebacker Zaire Franklin on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 and stayed down on the ground before getting up and appearing to reach for his ribs.

Prescott threw an interception on the next play after Franklin’s hit.

“Dak Prescott took a hit from Zaire Franklin on the pass before he was intercepted,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on his official X account. “He was slow to get up but did not appear to get extra attention and is prepared to take the field for the Cowboys’ next possession.”

“Dak Prescott just got walloped by Zaire Franklin,” NBC Sports color commentator Cris Collinsworth said during the broadcast.

“Zaire Franklin just decked Dak Prescott who was slow to get up,” Packers reporter Jacob Westendorf wrote on his official X account. “Prescott throws an interception on the next play to Evan Williams. Packers’ defense kills Dallas’ scoring chance.”

NBC Sports sideline reporter Melissa Stark added that Prescott walked to the Cowboys sideline after the interception, holding his left rib area. Several people approached Prescott to check on him, but he refused medical attention.

Prescott threw another interception on the Cowboys’ next drive.

Prescott Took Cheap Shot From Old Teammate

Aside from a few big hits — and a dirty one — Prescott has been relatively healthy through the first 6 weeks of the regular season.

The dirty hit came in a Week 4 win over the Houston Texans and came courtesy of Prescott’s former teammate and Texans linebacker Kenneth Murray.

“Kenneth Murray Jr. just took a late hit on Dak Prescott that wasn’t called on the first Cowboys offensive play,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris wrote on his official X account. “Prescott got up and started jawing with his former teammate.”

“Dak didn’t like that at all, sliding and no flag thrown on what looked like a late hit by Kenneth Murray,” Cowboys reporter Patrik C. Walker wrote on his official X account. “(Prescott) let Murray know about it, too.”

Preseason Rankings Acknowledged Dak Prescott

Prescott finally broke into the Top 10 of ESPN’s preseason position rankings, landing at No. 6 despite his team missing the playoffs in each of the last 2 seasons.

As a consolation prize, Prescott has been the NFL’s highest-paid player of all time at 2 different times in his career — when he signed a 4-year, $160 million contract in 2020 and again when he signed a 4-year, $240 million contract in 2024.

“Prescott was a fixture in the voting, appearing on nearly 75% of ballots with a healthy number of top-five votes,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on July 13. “In fact, a gulf existed between him and the seventh spot on the list. This is long overdue for Prescott, who has mostly been a fringe top-10 QB on these lists … Prescott was plagued by interceptions (15) in 2022 and injuries (nine games missed) in 2024. But in his other recent seasons (2023 and 2025), his production was prolific, with 9,068 passing yards and 66 touchdown throws. His four seasons with 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes are tied for the sixth most of all time behind Drew Brees, Manning, Brady, Rodgers and Philip Rivers.”