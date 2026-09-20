Dak Prescott Secures Cowboys History In Style During Commanders Win

Heading into their Week 2 game against the Washington Commanders, the Dallas Cowboys were looking for a win, but got a bit more than that.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott balled out in an impressive 37-20 win for them over Washington. Prescott finished the game completing 26-of-31 for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also added 26 rushing yards to help his team.

Dallas moved into the win column, but that victory meant more than the standings show. For Prescott, it was historic.

Dak Prescott Makes History in Dallas Cowboys Week 2 Game

Late in the fourth quarter, Prescott connected with CeeDee Lamb on a deep touchdown pass. Prescott’s fourth score of the game was a big one.

“Dak Prescott now holds the Cowboys record for most TD passes in a career,” ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer said via X. “His 249th was an underthrown go ball to CeeDee Lamb for a 24-yard score. That’s his fifth four-TD performance against Washington. Cowboys lead, 37-20.”

Prescott continues to add to the list of franchise records he owns with the Cowboys. He is also the all-time leader in passing yards and completion percentage.

Dak Prescott Continues to Set Records With Cowboys

Prescott continues to prove himself not only as the best quarterback in franchise history, but also as one of the best in the NFL right now. He has sneaky athleticism and all the tools to be a great quarterback.

It helps that the Cowboys have a great supporting cast surrounding Prescott. He’s got Lamb, George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, Javonte Williams, and more.

Dallas now moves to 1-1 after picking up an important home win. Prescott played a critical role in making sure the Cowboys didn’t leave the stadium without a win.

Next, the Cowboys travel to Brazil to face the Baltimore Ravens. While there were initial concerns about the stadium they will be playing in, Dallas plans to go there unless something changes.

Going into the contest, it will be important for Prescott to continue his hot streak from the Commanders game. He has played well against the Commanders and didn’t get much help against the New York Giants in that Week 1 loss.

As long as the Cowboys can pick up a big win in another game, that will help their quest to win the NFC East. They are currently chasing the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, who are both undefeated.

While it will take a solid defensive performance, the Ravens will try to pressure Prescott throughout the Week 3 game. The Cowboys will find ways for their franchise quarterback to succeed against a strong defense.