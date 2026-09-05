Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Makes Strong Statement on Angry QB Who Was Cut

It could be argued that the Dallas Cowboys played the situation with backup quarterback Joe Milton just right. On Sunday, the day that the league required teams to cut rosters down to 53 players, Dallas was ready to go with three quarterbacks, having Prescott as the No. 1, with Sam Howell and Milton still on the roster, still unclear as to who was Prescott’s backup. That became obvious on Monday, though, when the Cowboys cut Milton outright to sign running back Emari Demercado.

Again, maybe that’s playing the situation the right way. It was also a bit underhanded of the Cowboys, though, because most teams that needed a backup quarterback sorted that out with trades and signings on Sunday.

Thus, Milton, despite a brilliant preseason and consistent praise for the progress he’d made, was put on the waiver wires. He cleared waivers, and that allowed the Cowboys to re-sign him to the practice squad. Had they cut Milton on Sunday, he might have had a legitimate shot at being signed to a 53-man roster.

Dak Prescott: ‘I’m Sure’ Joe Milton Angry After Cowboys Cut

Certainly, Prescott is aware that the franchise might well have done Milton wrong. Speaking to Cowboys reporters this week, Prescott noted that one of his jobs as the lead guy in the quarterback room and the leader of the offense more generally, is to help Milton deal with the fact that he is probably “pissed off.”

Here’s what Prescott said, via Cowboys beat writer Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“For me, it’s just about being the right leader and the right brother for him, giving him everything he needs and make sure that he’s not pissed off. I mean, I’m sure he’s pissed off, but doesn’t allow that competition and him not getting what he wants to derail his overall growth and just the progression and the route trajectory that he’s ultimately on and just staying on that.”

Cowboys Wanted Joe Milton Back on Practice Squad

Milton had drawn praise for the progress he made as a quarterback and passer this offseason with the Cowboys. He has had a rocket of an arm since college, but has struggled with the finer points of being an NFL quarterback–calling players, reading and reacting to what he sees at the line of scrimmage, throwing with accuracy and not just zip. In the preseason, he threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns on 29-for-43 passing, with a 126.0 passer rating and no sacks taken.

Coach Brian Schottenheimeer spoke about cutting him, before he re-signed: “These things move fast and it was a very, very hard decision to make. Great conversation with Joe, explained to him our thought process behind it. I think when we looked at the whole body of work, we just felt like Sam had done a little bit more just in terms of executing the offense in certain areas. And to have Joe Milton back would be incredible. We’ll see what happens with the claims and then see what he wants to do.

“We have shown we know how to develop him. I think him being in this system for another year would be amazing. But I also know he should have choices.”

Dak Prescott: ‘We Got a Hell of a Player Back’

While Milton is probably too good to be a practice squad player for the Cowboys, Prescott is happy he is back where he belongs.

He said: “It means a lot. Just me, personally, I thought he would’ve been picked up in the waivers or whatever it is. Fortunate for us, we got a hell of a player back and a guy that makes our room better, a guy that makes our team better. His spirit, just the way that he approaches the day, he’s a hell of a dude, he’s a hell of a competitor, one of the best at throwing the ball, honestly, and just his talent. Just the way he’s jumped and progressed from year to year, I know what’s ahead of him.”