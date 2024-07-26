Dak Prescott Sends Strong Response Amid Cowboys Stalemate: ‘Two-Way Street’

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not stressing over his future.

The Cowboys held their first training camp practice on Thursday, July 25, and the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback addressed the topic of his contract stalemate with the franchise. The Cowboys and Prescott are seeking to get a long-term deal done as Prescott enters his last season; however, there’s been little progress between both sides.

Prescott stressed that he wants to be in Dallas, but also acknowledges the “reality” that he could be playing for another team when mentioning all of the other great quarterbacks of the past.

Via Ari Meirox of The 33rd Team:

“I’m gonna say it. I want to be here, but when you look up—all the great QBs I watched played for other teams,” says Prescott on Thursday, July 25. “That’s not something to fear. It may be a reality for me one day. It may not be my decision.”

The ninth-year quarterback continued to say that it’s a “two-way street” when it comes to getting a deal done.

“I say it’s a two-way street,” says Prescott. “They have wants, I have wants. This is a business and obviously I want to be here. Talking about growing up…this is where I become a man, but at the end of the day, it’s a business.”

Dak Prescott Lacking Postseason Success as Cowboys’ Starting QB

Prescott has been the team’s starting quarterback since his rookie season in 2016 when he took over for an injured Tony Romo. The veteran quarterback is coming off of his finest season, finishing as a runner-up in MVP voting after throwing for a career-high 36 touchdowns, 410 completions and 105.9 passer rating. Prescott led the NFL in touchdowns and completions.

However, there’s also been a lack of postseason success under Prescott’s lead. Despite leading the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-win seasons — along with a 13-3 season during his rookie campaign — Dallas has never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs. In fact, the Cowboys have the second-most wins of any team in the NFL since the 2021 season, but they only have one win to show for it.

Jerry Jones Doesn’t Believe This is Dak Prescott’s Final Year

While there’s uncertainty on Prescott’s end on whether or not he’ll continue playing in a Cowboys uniform past this season, team owner Jerry Jones paints a more optimistic view of the future, saying he doesn’t think this will be Prescott’s final season in Dallas.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said. “Just to be very specific, I do not think that this will be his last year with the Cowboys at all. … It’s pretty clear, I think, I wouldn’t say it if it hadn’t been clear, of how much we appreciate what Dak Prescott has meant to this team in a positive way. And that the players do play better when he’s out there. He does make his teammates play at a higher level. There’s no question about it. So, I’m right there in line with his best fan.”

It’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys are also dealing with CeeDee Lamb’s current contract situation, who is planning to hold out during training camp until he gets a new deal. Lamb is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

We’ll see if — and when — Dallas is able to get a deal done with Prescott. But it’s clear the veteran quarterback is prepared to leave if the situation calls for it.