Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Dropped Strong 3-Word Response on Week 3 International Game

After taking a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys are zoned in on the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is looking to bounce back after a rough first start to the 2026 NFL season. Prescott completed 22-of-34 passes for 175 yards and 2 touchdowns to 1 interception.

Dallas is trying to get the season back on track with a win in the NFC East. The last thing they are thinking about is how they are preparing for their upcoming international game, and Prescott proved that point.

Dak Prescott is Focused on Helping Dallas Cowboys Win in Week 2

After the Cowboys play the Commanders, they will be traveling to Rio de Janeiro to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. While speaking with the media, Prescott was asked about how they are preparing for that travel. The Cowboys quarterback had only three words to answer that question.

“Win on Sunday.”

The Cowboys have played internationally only once in franchise history. Dallas traveled to London back in 2014 to play the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Cowboys won that game 31-17, but no one from that team is still in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys Not Ready to Talk Baltimore Ravens Week 3 Game Yet

This is the only appropriate answer from Prescott, as he needs to get this Cowboys team back on track. Dallas’ offense struggled mightily against the Giants, managing less than 300 yards.

Their struggles came from a combination of factors. Dallas’ running game couldn’t get going, totaling less than 70 yards in the loss. They also had way too many drops from the wide receiver position, with George Pickens really struggling.

The only positives to take away from that game were that they were 8 of 11 on third down. Their two touchdown drives in the second half can be a momentum booster going into the Commanders game.

A lot will have to change for the Cowboys as they try to get back on track against Washington. The Commanders might have lost by two points to the Philadelphia Eagles, but their defense played well.

Washington’s run defense might have allowed a 42-yard run by Saquon Barkley, but it held the running game in check otherwise. The Commanders were mixed in pass coverage, allowing three plays of 30 or more yards.

This could be the key for the Cowboys’ offense, as they need to create explosive plays. Washington’s secondary tends to allow big plays, which is where guys like Pickens and CeeDee Lamb can take advantage.

For Prescott and the Cowboys, the Ravens game is far from their minds, as they need to get things right. They have a chance to do it against a Washington team that is also trying to find its way. If the Cowboys can pick up a win, that trip to play the Ravens will be a lot easier to handle.