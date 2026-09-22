Dak Prescott Took Subtle Shot at Commanders After Cowboys Bounce-Back Win

The Dallas Cowboys‘ offense rebounded in Week 2 after taking down the Washington Commanders 37-20.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a much better game, completing 26-of-31 passes for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns, breaking Tony Romo’s franchise record for career passing touchdowns. Prescott’s top receiver was CeeDee Lamb, catching 8 passes for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win.

Prescott and Lamb were clearly on the same page throughout the game. Prescott has a reason for that, and it doesn’t work for the Commanders.

Dak Prescott Got Honest After Dallas Cowboys’ Win

Prescott had a chance to speak with reporters, who asked how he and Lamb achieved their success. For the Cowboys quarterback, it was simple: Washington let them do it.

“It was just what the defense was giving us,” Prescott said via The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “Obviously we’re putting CeeDee in places to get the ball, but so are we for (George Pickens, Jake Ferguson, Ryan Flournoy).” “Those guys are giving a lot of attention to George right now. I mean both teams we’ve played have. That gives CeeDee the opportunity for some one-on-ones, and he’s going to keep doing what he’s done in these games if they’re going to do that.”

Lamb and Prescott seem to have great chemistry to start the season, with the former first-round pick leading the team in receptions through two games. Early in the season, Lamb has caught 13 passes for 197 yards and 3 touchdowns. All three stats are in the top seven in the NFL.

Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb Are on the Same Page Early in Cowboys Season

While George Pickens is off to a slow start, Lamb is stepping up and making plays for the offense. Prescott is sticking with his guy, and it’s clearly showing.

Over the years, Prescott and Lamb have built strong chemistry since they started playing together in 2020. Lamb has posted 1,000-yard seasons every year since 2021.

Together, they’ve formed one of the best QB-WR combos in the NFL, with no signs of slowing down. After a down Week 1 for the Cowboys’ passing game, they’re back on track because Lamb is taking a bigger role in the offense.

Dallas will need to continue that trend in Week as they take on the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. There will be questions about the running game’s struggles, but the passing game will be featured early and often.

The question is whether Pickens can get things back on track or Prescott will stick with Lamb. Given how well the two have worked together, it feels like that will continue the rest of the season.