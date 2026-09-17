NFL Legend Claims Dak Prescott Could Thrive Away From Jerry Jones and Cowboys

Terrell Owens believes Dak Prescott could succeed away from the Dallas Cowboys, pointing to the expectations surrounding one of the NFL’s most recognizable franchises.

Owens discussed Prescott’s future on the “Get To The Point” podcast following Dallas’ 28-20 season-opening loss to the New York Giants. Co-host Chris Spencer asked the former Cowboys receiver whether he thought Prescott could flourish with another NFL team.

“I think so,” the Pro Football Hall of Famer said. “Again, when you play with the Dallas Cowboys, there’s so many expectations. Obviously, historic franchise. I don’t know the last time they won a Super Bowl. Even the years that I played that they were like, ‘Okay, this is the year. This is the year.’ A lot of things happened with that.”

Owens played for Dallas from 2006 through 2008 and experienced the franchise’s expectations firsthand. The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season.

Despite questioning Prescott’s situation in Dallas, Owens made clear he wasn’t putting the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss solely on the quarterback.

Terrell Owens Defends Dak Prescott After Cowboys’ Week 1 Loss

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Prescott completed 22 of 34 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against New York. Dallas finished with only 244 total yards, while the Giants controlled possession for 36:40 and accumulated 394 yards.

Owens pointed specifically to the difference in possession time when discussing Prescott’s performance.

“But yeah, Dak is playing well,” Owens said. “Again, time of possession is the key to the Giants winning the ball. When you don’t have a lot of opportunities offensively, it’s hard to win ball games.”

The Cowboys had only two offensive possessions in the second half and scored touchdowns on both. Prescott’s interception late in the first half proved costly, however, as New York turned the takeaway into a touchdown before halftime.

Prescott took responsibility for the loss afterward while remaining confident about the season ahead.

“It sucks to lose, it damn sure sucks to lose the first one, to this team, a division game, but still optimistic,” Prescott said. “That doesn’t change our goals, that doesn’t change how we feel about our team. As I said, credit to those guys. They beat us.”

Terrell Owens Takes Aim at Jerry Jones Over Cowboys’ Direction

Owens’ comments about Prescott were part of a larger criticism of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and how the franchise has operated.

“It’s the same old same old,” Owens said. “I mean, Jerry Jones is really selling all these Cowboy fans, he’s selling them a fantasy, he’s selling them a dream.”

Owens argued that Jones should give up some of his control and allow others to take larger roles in football decisions. Jones serves as the Cowboys’ owner, president and general manager.

“He needs to relinquish some of the control that he has with the team and allow some other people to kind of step in place,” Owens said.

Owens also claimed Jones isn’t primarily concerned with the Cowboys’ win-loss record, instead pointing to the financial success and attention surrounding the franchise.

“At the end of the day, he’s not even really worried about wins and losses,” Owens said.