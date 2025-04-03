Hi, Subscriber

Dak Prescott Trade Talk Revs Up After Cowboys Acquire Joe Milton

Trade rumors have resurfaced linking Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to the Cleveland Browns.
Trade rumors have resurfaced linking Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to the Cleveland Browns.

The Dak Prescott trade rumors have resurfaced after the Dallas Cowboys acquired quarterback Joe Milton on Thursday via trade.

The Cowboys sent the New England Patriots a 2025 fifth-round pick (No. 171) in exchange for Milton, who was a sixth-round pick last year. Dallas also received a 2025 seventh-round pick (No. 217) in the deal.

The Cowboys were in need of a capable backup quarterback after Cooper Rush left for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Milton will join Prescott and Will Grier in the quarterback room.

Dak Prescott Rumored Trade to Cleveland Browns Resurfaces

After the move, Bruce Drennan of BIGPLAY Sports resurfaced a Prescott trade rumor that caught fire in March.

“Get ready for this one. I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns organization. I heard that part of the reason Myles Garrett was so willing to sign his contract extension — the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Cowboys for a trade for quarterback Dak Prescott,” Drennan said. “Why? I don’t know. We are not going anywhere with Prescott, even if they pull it off.”

The rumor was immediately shot down by prominent insiders, including Jane Slater of NFL Network.

“I run it all down when working this beat and the Dallas Cowboys are NOT working on trading Dak to the Browns,” Slater said. “In fact, texts with two sources tell me ‘fake news’ and ‘absolutely not’ before this gets any sort of wheels.”

Despite the pushback, Drennan doubled down on the rumor on Thursday.

“I stand by the statement that I laid on you last week — this could come about,” Drennan said. “Let me reiterate what I said initially. Dallas and Cleveland would make a deal. Cleveland would get Dak Prescott. Dallas would get [cornerback] Greg Newsome and the 33rd pick in the second round. If there’s anything else in the deal, I don’t know about that. I was not informed about anything else. There could be. It’s not the second pick in the draft. The Browns would keep that.”

Cowboys Will be Smart With Dak Prescott After Injury

Prescott underwent hamstring surgery on Nov. 13 after an injury that limited him to just eight games last season. According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Prescott’s recovery is going well but the team will be “smart” with his offseason work.

“I don’t know the definition of what full participation might mean. Everybody will be smart about it,” Jones said. “For me, he’s every bit under the circumstances, on schedule to get ready in a very prudent way for us to have the year we want to have. I think he’s getting ready to go. He should be there timely, be able to execute individually and in team and what is required for a lot of spring. He should be able to do things within reason as far as risk is concerned in training camp.”

Videos have surfaced on social media showing Prescott looking sharp during offseason workouts. After a disappointing 7-10 season, the Cowboys will count on Prescott to lead the charge under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

