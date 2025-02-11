Hi, Subscriber

Dak Prescott Sends Grave Warning To Philadelphia Eagles After Super Bowl Victory

  • 27 Shares
  • Updated
Dak Prescott
Getty
Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are turning over a new leaf in 2025, promoting offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, taking over from the departing Mike McCarthy.

After a disappointing 7-10 season, and now with eight starts set to become free agents in March (against just $7 million in available cap space), many view the Cowboys as an at least partially rebuilding team – certainly for the next year or two.

Dallas needs to find strength and depth on the defensive line, as six established starters and role players are set to depart this spring, whilst Schottenheimer and owner, Jerry Jones, will need to make several adjustments on the offensive line.

The Cowboys need to find All-Pro guard, Zack Martin‘s replacement, as the 11 year veteran is finally set to leave the Cowboys with no new contract currently in sight, and they need to figure out the short and long-term situation at left tackle after the talented but raw Tyler Guyton struggled in his rookie year.

Dak Prescott Makes Bold Threat To NFC East Champions

However, one player who rejects this transition/rebuilding notion is franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott.

In an interview at the Children’s Cancer Fund, Prescott re-asserted his view that Dallas are ready to compete for both division titles and Super Bowls right now, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Speaking at the event, Prescott made it clear he thinks the Cowboys are very much in the mix this upcoming season.

“I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them, for the most part when we played them,” Dak said on Tuesday afternoon, “I don’t want to say check the record when they’re the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them – they’ve earned it and they deserved it by all means.

But yeah, very close, especially when you watch the NFC game – the NFC Championship, and those two teams – teams we battle against each and every year a couple of times. And as I said, feel confident about we’ve gotten the better part, each and every time….it’s our turn and it’s on us.”

Can Dak Finally Lead The Cowboys To A Super Bowl?

“It’s our turn” feels like a particularly domineering threat to the Eagles’ reigning superiority in the NFC East. But Cowboys fans old enough to remember the championships lifted back in the 1990s will realize that, unfortunately, “turns” have never existed in the league.

Many believe that Dallas’ recent inability to advance far in the postseason falls on Dak’s shoulders, whilst others believe the coaching staff and front office have not set him up for success.

Yet, having one of the consistently highest performing offensive lines, All-Pro receivers and an elite defense across multiple years in the McCarthy and DC, Dan Quinn years (2022-23) certainly heightens the pressure on the highest paid quarterback in the National Football League.

Will Dak offer to take a pay cut or a contract restructure in order to help Dallas bring back or bring in high level free agents? Or does he believe that the core of the team now, as it is, is already set up for success.

 

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

Dallas Cowboys Players

Jack Anderson's headshot J. Anderson
Bryan Anger's headshot B. Anger
Brandon Aubrey's headshot B. Aubrey
Luq Barcoo's headshot L. Barcoo
T.J. Bass's headshot T. Bass
Cooper Beebe's headshot C. Beebe
Markquese Bell's headshot M. Bell
DaRon Bland's headshot D. Bland
Andrew Booth's headshot A. Booth
Earl Bostick's headshot E. Bostick
Jalen Brooks's headshot J. Brooks
Earnest Brown's headshot E. Brown
Josh Butler's headshot J. Butler
Caelen Carson's headshot C. Carson
Damone Clark's headshot D. Clark
Brandin Cooks's headshot B. Cooks
Jalen Cropper's headshot J. Cropper
Malik Davis's headshot M. Davis
Denzel Daxon's headshot D. Daxon
Trevon Diggs's headshot T. Diggs
Rico Dowdle's headshot R. Dowdle
Chuma Edoga's headshot C. Edoga
Princeton Fant's headshot P. Fant
Jake Ferguson's headshot J. Ferguson
Ryan Flournoy's headshot R. Flournoy
Chauncey Golston's headshot C. Golston
C.J. Goodwin's headshot C. Goodwin
Will Grier's headshot W. Grier
Tyler Guyton's headshot T. Guyton
Kemon Hall's headshot K. Hall
Kelvin Harmon's headshot K. Harmon
Darius Harris's headshot D. Harris
Brock Hoffman's headshot B. Hoffman
Malik Hooker's headshot M. Hooker
Buddy Johnson's headshot B. Johnson
Linval Joseph's headshot L. Joseph
Eric Kendricks's headshot E. Kendricks
Marshawn Kneeland's headshot M. Kneeland
CeeDee Lamb's headshot C. Lamb
Trey Lance's headshot T. Lance
DeMarcus Lawrence's headshot D. Lawrence
Carl Lawson's headshot C. Lawson
Jourdan Lewis's headshot J. Lewis
Marist Liufau's headshot M. Liufau
Hunter Luepke's headshot H. Luepke
Zack Martin's headshot Z. Martin
Jonathan Mingo's headshot J. Mingo
Brock Mogensen's headshot B. Mogensen
Israel Mukuamu's headshot I. Mukuamu
Osa Odighizuwa's headshot O. Odighizuwa
Amani Oruwariye's headshot A. Oruwariye
DeMarvion Overshown's headshot D. Overshown
Micah Parsons's headshot M. Parsons
Dak Prescott's headshot D. Prescott
Troy Pride's headshot T. Pride
Asim Richards's headshot A. Richards
Justin Rogers's headshot J. Rogers
Cooper Rush's headshot C. Rush
Luke Schoonmaker's headshot L. Schoonmaker
Trent Sieg's headshot T. Sieg
Mazi Smith's headshot M. Smith
Tyler Smith's headshot T. Smith
Brevyn Spann-Ford's headshot B. Spann-Ford
Terence Steele's headshot T. Steele
John Stephens's headshot J. Stephens
Nathan Thomas's headshot N. Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas's headshot J. Thomas
Jalen Tolbert's headshot J. Tolbert
KaVontae Turpin's headshot K. Turpin
Deuce Vaughn's headshot D. Vaughn
Nick Vigil's headshot N. Vigil
Luiji Vilain's headshot L. Vilain
Matt Waletzko's headshot M. Waletzko
Carlos Watkins's headshot C. Watkins
Tyrus Wheat's headshot T. Wheat
Seth Williams's headshot S. Williams
Sam Williams's headshot S. Williams
Donovan Wilson's headshot D. Wilson

Comments

Dak Prescott Sends Grave Warning To Philadelphia Eagles After Super Bowl Victory

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x