Dak Prescott Sends Grave Warning To Philadelphia Eagles After Super Bowl Victory

The Dallas Cowboys are turning over a new leaf in 2025, promoting offensive coordinator, Brian Schottenheimer to head coach, taking over from the departing Mike McCarthy.

After a disappointing 7-10 season, and now with eight starts set to become free agents in March (against just $7 million in available cap space), many view the Cowboys as an at least partially rebuilding team – certainly for the next year or two.

Dallas needs to find strength and depth on the defensive line, as six established starters and role players are set to depart this spring, whilst Schottenheimer and owner, Jerry Jones, will need to make several adjustments on the offensive line.

The Cowboys need to find All-Pro guard, Zack Martin‘s replacement, as the 11 year veteran is finally set to leave the Cowboys with no new contract currently in sight, and they need to figure out the short and long-term situation at left tackle after the talented but raw Tyler Guyton struggled in his rookie year.

Dak Prescott Makes Bold Threat To NFC East Champions

However, one player who rejects this transition/rebuilding notion is franchise quarterback, Dak Prescott.

In an interview at the Children’s Cancer Fund, Prescott re-asserted his view that Dallas are ready to compete for both division titles and Super Bowls right now, per Cowboys insider Jon Machota.

Dak Prescott said he believes the Cowboys are “very close” when asked about how they stack up against the Philadelphia Eagles pic.twitter.com/dzZE8qLZdX — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) February 11, 2025

Speaking at the event, Prescott made it clear he thinks the Cowboys are very much in the mix this upcoming season.

“I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them, for the most part when we played them,” Dak said on Tuesday afternoon, “I don’t want to say check the record when they’re the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them – they’ve earned it and they deserved it by all means.

But yeah, very close, especially when you watch the NFC game – the NFC Championship, and those two teams – teams we battle against each and every year a couple of times. And as I said, feel confident about we’ve gotten the better part, each and every time….it’s our turn and it’s on us.”

Can Dak Finally Lead The Cowboys To A Super Bowl?

“It’s our turn” feels like a particularly domineering threat to the Eagles’ reigning superiority in the NFC East. But Cowboys fans old enough to remember the championships lifted back in the 1990s will realize that, unfortunately, “turns” have never existed in the league.

Many believe that Dallas’ recent inability to advance far in the postseason falls on Dak’s shoulders, whilst others believe the coaching staff and front office have not set him up for success.

Yet, having one of the consistently highest performing offensive lines, All-Pro receivers and an elite defense across multiple years in the McCarthy and DC, Dan Quinn years (2022-23) certainly heightens the pressure on the highest paid quarterback in the National Football League.

Will Dak offer to take a pay cut or a contract restructure in order to help Dallas bring back or bring in high level free agents? Or does he believe that the core of the team now, as it is, is already set up for success.