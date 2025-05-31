Dak Prescott & Future Wife Sarah Jane Ramos Announce Major Personal News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos announced the family has officially grown. Prescott took to Instagram and revealed the birth of the couple’s second child.

“Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025,” Prescott said in a May 31, 2025, Instagram post. “God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created ♥️”

Aurora Rayne joins the couple’s first child Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott who was born on February 29, 2024. Ramos was quick to respond to her favorite quarterback’s post.

“I love you and our sweet girls more than anything! 🥹” Ramos reacted.

Here’s a look at Prescott’s Instagram post that has fans buzzing about the happy news.



Dak Prescott on Future Wife Sarah Jane Ramos: ‘Mine Forever’

Back in October 2024, Prescott and Ramos announced that they are engaged. Prescott celebrated by exclaiming “mine forever” in an October 18, Instagram message.

“Mine Forever!!!!” Prescott noted. “The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!”

After the couple’s first child, Prescott reflected on fatherhood. The Cowboys quarterback was quick to praise his future wife.

“I credit mom at home,” Prescott said of Ramos during a May 2024 press conference, per Athlon Sports. “She’s a champion. She allows me to come in here and focus when I need to focus and she makes sure that house runs.

“Honestly, I’m blessed to be able to come in and give all my energy here. Give all my attention here.”

Sarah Jane Ramos on New Baby: ‘We’ve Been Soaking It All in’

Ramos also took to social media to announce the news of the couple’s second child. Prescott’s fiancee admitted that the couple has “been soaking it all in”

“Our sweet Aurora Rayne Prescott arrived on her due date 9 days ago, 5.22.25 🙏” Ramos noted in the May 31, Instagram message. “We’ve been soaking it all in 🤍 so beyond grateful and in love with our family of 4 🥹🫶 @_4dak.”

Dak Prescott & Longtime Girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos Wanted to ‘Have Their Children Close in Age’

SI Swimsuit provided some added context on Prescott and Ramos’ growing family. The couple were aiming to have kids who are close in age.

“The two, who have always planned to have their children close in age, are currently awaiting the arrival of a baby girl, due on May 22, 2025,” SI Swimsuit posted in a December 10, 2024, Instagram message.



“While they’re keeping their baby girl’s first name under wraps until her birth, the happy couple have exclusively revealed their daughter’s middle name, Rayne, which honors Prescott’s first name, with SI Swimsuit.”

Back in October, Prescott opened up on the couple’s engagement. Prescott popped the question on the golf course as Ramos is a big fan of the sport.

“I’m super excited,” Prescott said at the time, per Sports Illustrated. “I’ve known it for a while. … I got the ring a few months ago. She had no idea. She’s a big golfer, thought we were going golfing. I told her that we had a lifetime to golf.