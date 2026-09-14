Does Dak Prescott Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Who Is QB Dating After Canceled Wedding?

The Dallas Cowboys have had quite an offseason, but things were not as positive for Dak Prescott and longtime girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos. Prescott was nearly one month away from having a new wife, but things took a turn with his former fiancee.

Ramos and Prescott were originally expected to get married in Lake Como, Italy, this offseason on April 10, 2026.

Instead, the couple emailed the confirmed guests a little more than one month before the scheduled wedding to let people know that the event had been canceled. Not only did the couple call off the wedding, but it appears Prescott and Ramos are no longer together.

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday April 10, 2026,” the email to the expected wedding guests read, per TMZ. “It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Does Dak Prescott Have a New Girlfriend Since Break Up With Ex-Fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos?

Prescott does not have a wife, and there are no indications that the Cowboys quarterback has a new girlfriend. If Prescott is dating anyone, the quarterback has not gone public with the relationship.

Prescott still has photos with Ramos and the former couple’s two daughters on his Instagram page. There is no mention of a new love interest.

Why Did Dak Prescott & Ex-Girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, Break Up & Cancel Wedding?

While plenty of rumors swirled about the reason for the split, Prescott attempted to set the record straight. It was one of the rare occasions that Prescott spoke about the split.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t necessarily think it was public to me,” Prescott told Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins on August 6. “Once again, I believe what you take in, what you read, what you look up, you’re doing that to yourself.

“… There were a lot of false narratives out there on both of our sides. That was very unfortunate, unfortunate for me, but somebody who’s been in it and knows how to whatever to the media more to me and fortunate for her, but it’s kind of life we live in.”

Dak Prescott’s Ex-Fiancee, Sarah Jane, Provides Personal Look at Life Prior to Cowboys-Giants Game

As for Ramos, Prescott’s ex-girlfriend has been active on social media. Ramos was once a regular at Cowboys games cheering on Prescott.

While Prescott prepared to take on the Giants in Week 1, Ramos gave fans a glimpse of life with the former couple’s two daughters.

Ramos posted a video with their daughters showing off what each one had in their backpack. Prescott’s former fiancee also posted messages related to her faith, cooking and fashion to her Instagram Story.

During the offseason, Ramos’ representative attempted to shoot down some of the rumors about the very public breakup.

“There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” Ramos’ representative explained to People in a March 10, story titled, “Sarah Jane Ramos Speaks Out About Rumored Prenup Disagreement Ahead of Split from Dak Prescott.”

“It was a mutual decision. They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way. It’s still shocking for them since this happened so recently, and they ask for privacy while they sort everything out.”