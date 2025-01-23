Cowboys Dak Prescott’s True Feelings on Likely New Coach Leaked

The Cowboys are increasingly moving in on hiring offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to be the team’s new coach, a move that is not likely to go over well with fans who had hoped for a splashy new name, a coach who could lead a culture change following the departure of Mike McCarthy earlier this month.

But bringing in Schottenheimer, even with a lengthy resume and a familiar name in NFL circles, signals more of the same from the Cowboys, who may well have never been serious about any other candidate except Schottenheimer all along.

Schottenheimer is an experienced coach, though just 51 years old. He is the son of former head coach Marty Schottenheimer, he was given opportunities to get into the sport early. He was an assistant with the Rams as far back as 1997, when he was just 24.

Schottenheimer has never been a head coach but he has spent 14 years as an offensive coordinator, including the last two for Dallas. He’s spent eight years as a quarterbacks coach and was in the collegiate ranks for three seasons. He spent one year, 2022, as a consultant for the Cowboys before spending the last two as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Cowboys Could Get a New Coach Sooner Rather Than Later

On Thursday, longtime beat reporter Clarence Hill, now of DLLS Sports, wrote on Twitter/X that the process of hiring Schottenheimer was moving into high gear, and could come at any moment.

“Look for the Cowboys to cross the finish line on hiring Brian Schottenheimer no later than Friday, possibly today,” Hill reported.

Earlier in the afternoon, Jane Slater of NFL Network wrote on Twitter/X that Schottenheimer spent five hours with the team, a good indication he is their man.

“The #Cowboys met with OC Brian Schottenheimer for more than 5 hours yesterday in what was their 2nd interview this week with him. When asked if this was imminent or whether news expected today, I was told ‘nothing as of yet’ per a source informed. The wait continues,” she noted.

Dak Prescott a Brian Schottenheimer Fan?

While fans might not be happy about the move to essentially keep status quo after the team finished 7-10, the real question will be how the players feel about the ascension of Schottenheimer. That’s less clear.

As the season wore on with McCarthy last year, and the injuries piled up–including to quarterback Dak Prescott, who played just eight games in 2024, most of the Cowboys seemed to play harder for McCarthy, even with the season all but lost. But Prescott, for one, could well have Schottenheimer’s back.

That’s from Hill, during an appearance on the, “DLLS Cowboys Podcast.”

Play

Hill checked his phone during the podcast and said he had a text from a player about Schottenheimer that read, “He’ll be ready for the next step. He has the right personality and brain.”

Hill did not identify Prescott directly, but clearly leaked that it was from him. “Probably No. 4,” Hill said, laughing. Prescott, of course, wears No. 4.

When asked again if the text was from a player, Hill repeated, “Probably No. 4.”