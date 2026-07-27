Cowboys Urged to Be ‘Average’ in One Area to Clinch Playoff Spot

Everyone has seen how great the Dallas Cowboys‘ offense was in 2025, but the defense held them back from reaching their full potential.

Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is out, and Christian Parker is taking over. The former Eagles defensive backs coach takes over a unit that was the worst in the NFL in points allowed with 30.1 per game.

Dallas brought in a nice overhaul of new players to make the necessary changes to the unit. Parker’s work might have paid off, but with work still ahead, they might have done just enough to be competitive in 2026.

NFL Writer Gave Dallas Cowboys Low Expectations for What Is Needed By Defense

While looking at the top storyline for each NFC team, CBS Sports writer Garrett Podell focused on the new-look defense in Dallas. Podell made it seem as though the Cowboys’ defense doesn’t even need to be good for the team to make the postseason.

“Parker renovated: the Cowboys’ entire defensive play-call process. Plus, the on-field pieces he has to work with look a little different. Dallas’ key defensive additions include Rashan Gary, 23rd overall pick edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Dee Winters, 11th overall pick safety Caleb Downs, former Arizona Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson and former Los Angeles Rams cornerback Cobie Durant. That’s a lot of change all at once from coaching to scheme to on-field personnel. Dallas won seven games in 2025 with the NFL’s worst defense. If that side of the ball can just be mediocre or close to average, the Cowboys could certainly return to the playoffs for the first time since 2023.”

The Dallas Cowboys were ranked 30th in total defense last year, allowing 377 yards per game. They were also the worst pass defense in the league, with 251.1 yards surrendered per contest.

Cowboys Are Much Better Off in 2026 With Current Defense

This Cowboys defense on paper should be able to play better with five new starters. They added more young talent like Downs and Lawrence to develop. Some guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Shavon Revel Jr. could be taking on bigger roles in 2026.

It’s a good sign when the defense is being told that they don’t have to be elite. They just need to be good enough to support the offense and get into the playoffs.

Things in the NFC East won’t be easy, but it seems more attainable to take the title. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders have something to prove after injuries or roster makeovers. Dallas’ biggest challenger is the Philadelphia Eagles, which has won the division two years in a row.

There is not as much pressure on the Cowboys’ defense as some might think. All they have to do is be in the middle of the pack, and the offense can handle the rest.