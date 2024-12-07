Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Shares Secret to Motivating Team

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is sharing his secret to inspiring his teammates ahead of their Bengals matchup.

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Ahead of the game, the Cowboys have a 5-7 record, so they still have a chance to get into the wild-card playoffs, if they play their cards right and win out.

The Cowboys won their last two games with backup quarterback Cooper Rush playing in place of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who is sidelined with an injury.

Even though Prescott can’t be on the field for the rest of the season, that’s not stopping him from inspiring his teammates to play their best.

Dak Prescott Motivates Dallas Cowboys From the Sidelines

So, how does Prescott motivate his teammates when he’s not able to be on the field with them? Speaking in an interview with Anne Erickson for Heavy Sports, Prescott explained how he keeps his teammates in check.

“For me, it’s about knowing my teammates more than just their numbers and knowing their family,” he said. “Knowing what motivates them and why they’re inspired really more than motivated. So for me, being from the sidelines, able to just spark those conversations. Maybe say their kid’s name. Maybe, ‘Hey. Let’s go get this money.’ Whatever it is that I know motivates or inspires that guy to be better.”

He continued, “This is when everything that I preach about the camaraderie or the culture of the brotherhood that we have or the leadership that I’ve invested long before now really comes into play with my teammates. The fact of knowing them more than their numbers and being able to get in with them off the field to lock them in on the field.”

Following the Cowboys’ matchup against the Bengals, they’ll take on the Panthers, Buccaneers, Eagles and, on January 5, Commanders to cap off the regular season.

Dak Prescott Teams With Dick’s Sporting Goods for Charity

This holiday season, Prescott is taking part in a holiday charity campaign with Dick’s Sporting Goods, which sees Prescott going up against fellow Texas sports greats Simone Biles, Chris Paul and Quinn Ewers.

Prescott decorated the Dallas-area Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Denton with a bunch of creative decorations, all with a football and Dallas Cowboys motif. In turn, Prescott, and each athlete involved, will receive a $100,000 Sports Matter grant to award to a local youth sports organization, or organizations, of their choosing through the Sports Matter program.

In the same interview, Prescott discussed why he wanted to get involved with the Dick’s campaign, noting that a big reason was, “Being able to give back to our youth and charity with the Sports Matter grant. That was huge, and honestly, Dick’s, just having a lot of fun being the holiday season. Love decorating. Love getting into the holiday season.”

Prescott’s favorite decoration at Dick’s was the gingerbread locker room. “When I walked over there, I was blown away,” he said. “That’s as good as my name being in the same locker room as some of these great teammates I play with, so I approve.”