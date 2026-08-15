Dallas Cowboys Fans Hit With Major Game Day Price Hike After AT&T Stadium Overhaul

The Dallas Cowboys return to the field Saturday night against the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, but fans planning a trip to AT&T Stadium this season could face a significantly higher bill.

A new analysis estimates that a family of four attending a Cowboys game in 2026 could spend $1,685.15 for tickets, food, drinks and parking. That’s an 18.6% increase from the estimated $1,421.31 cost in 2025.

The increase follows significant upgrades to AT&T Stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and a new long-term agreement that will keep the Cowboys in Arlington through at least 2055.

Cowboys Family Game Day Cost Climbs to $1,685 in 2026

The Action Network analyzed 539,192 ticket listings across all 32 NFL teams, along with food, beverage, and parking prices, to estimate the cost for a family of four.

For Cowboys fans, tickets represent the overwhelming majority of the expense. Four tickets cost an estimated $1,559.76, while food and drinks add $65.39. That includes $20.08 for two beers, $14.27 for two soft drinks, and $31.04 for four hot dogs. Parking adds another estimated $60.

The overall $1,685.15 price is $210.60 above the NFL average of $1,474.55.

AT&T Stadium now ranks as the ninth-most expensive NFL stadium entry in the study, moving up from No. 11 in 2025.

The difference becomes even more significant when compared with the league’s least expensive option. A family outing at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland was estimated at $823.13, or $862.02 less than the Cowboys’ total.

“With AT&T Stadium fresh off a major World Cup overhaul and further long-term investment now agreed, the venue is entering a new era,” a spokesperson for The Action Network said.

“For Cowboys fans, the cost of attending has also moved noticeably higher, with our analysis showing a family game day is now almost 19% more expensive than it was just a year ago.”

Cowboys and Arlington Commit to AT&T Stadium Through 2055

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The increased costs come as the Cowboys and Arlington make a major long-term commitment to AT&T Stadium.

In April, Arlington City Council approved an extension of the Cowboys’ lease through at least 2055. The city also approved using $273 million in previously authorized venue taxes to reimburse the franchise for improvements.

The Cowboys will cover the costs upfront, with reimbursements scheduled to begin in 2028 and continue over the following 20 years.

The agreement calls for the Cowboys to invest at least $750 million in the stadium complex through 2055. The team also reportedly spent close to $300 million on renovations ahead of the World Cup.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said voters had already approved the taxes used to support the stadium.

“The voters have already been heard on it, and they overwhelmingly said, ‘Sell the bonds and pay this thing back by 2048,'” Ross said, via North Texas NPR.

Council members Bowie Hogg and Nikkie Hunter voted against the agreement, arguing that voters should have another opportunity to weigh in.

“We have a history of going to voters, so I’m having a hard time with this,” Hogg said during the council meeting.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

The Cowboys-Seahawks preseason opener kicks off at 7 p.m. CT on August 15 from Lumen Field in Seattle.

Fans in the Dallas-Fort Worth market can watch on CBS 11 DFW. The game will also be available through NFL+ and DallasCowboys.com. Spanish-language coverage will air through Televisa Univision and Telemundo 39.

National radio coverage will be available through Compass Media, with Ian Furness handling play-by-play and Cam Cleeland serving as analyst.