Dallas Cowboys Got a Major Steal During the Offseason

Now that the NFL draft has wrapped up, there’s been plenty of analysis about the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2025 draft class, and a lot of it is good. In particular, one player that the Cowboys lapped up later in the draft is getting attention for being a major steal.

It was a head-scratcher that this player wasn’t picked up sooner, but seeing him go to the Cowboys in the fourth round was big enough to make one NFL expert and analyst name him as his favorite pick of the entire draft.

NFL Expert Loves One Cowboys Draft Pick

In a May 9 feature for ESPN, a panel of experts discuss some of the biggest moments of the draft. “We asked more than a dozen of our NFL experts to weigh in with their opinions on everything that went down in Green Bay,” they note in the feature.

In the piece, Seth Walder says his favorite pick of the draft is edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku going to the Cowboys.

“My sack model had Ezeiruaku essentially tied with James Pearce Jr. for the third-best forecast in the class,” he states in the piece. “Despite not playing for an elite team in college (which can sometimes boost a player’s sack numbers), he racked up 16.5 sacks in 2024. Dallas only had to use a second-round pick to get him.”

So, now we wait to see what Ezeiruaku can bring to the table come September. The 2025 season may seem like forever from now, but it’s less than four months away. The NFL season will begin with the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, September 4.

NFL Expert Talks Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

One of the bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys is their solid franchise quarterback in Dak Prescott, which is one of the reasons why it hit the team so hard in 2025 when he was injured and out for the majority of the season. But, Prescott has been rehabbing and should be ready to be back with the team in full force come September.

Prescott is on a massive deal with the Cowboys in 2024, inking a four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys, including $80 signing bonus and $231 guaranteed.

In a May 9 article for Bleacher Report, Brad Gagnon looks at each team’s urgency after 2025 NFL draft to land a solid quarterback. For methodology, he looked mainly at “age, trajectory, experience, contract, injury history and the state of the team.”

In the feature, he names some “prime candidates to pursue a new franchise quarterback next offseason (if not sooner).” The Cowboys are actually on the opposite end of the spectrum. He names the Cowboys as a team that’s probably not in the market for a quarterback until 2027 or later.

In the piece, Gagnon says that “Dak Prescott is unreliable and not cut out to lead them deep into the playoffs, but they’re pretty much handcuffed to him for the next two years.” Obviously, everyone has their opinions, but it sounds a bit harsh to call Prescott “unreliable” when he hasn’t always been given the tools he needs on the field. Regardless, Prescott is here to stay.