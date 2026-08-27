Cowboys Predicted to Land $118 Million Super Bowl Champ Star in Last-Minute Move

The Dallas Cowboys have been making moves to revamp an underperforming defense. Dallas started with the coaching staff by poaching former Eagles assistant Christian Parker.

From there, the Cowboys made additional moves including selecting safety Caleb Downs and pass rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Dallas also made a late addition by signing 8-time Pro Bowler Von Miller.

There continues to be speculation that the Cowboys could still make another splash. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox offered predictions for the top remaining veteran free agents.

The analyst predicts that the Cowboys will sign star linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Let’s dive into how Wagner could fit in Dallas.

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Linked to Late Move for Ex-Seahawks Star Bobby Wagner

Wagner posted 162 tackles, nine quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions while starting all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2025. The Cowboys may be able to land Wagner on a team-friendly deal given the veteran remains unsigned.

Wagner has earned more than $118 million during his NFL career. The defender played on a one-year, $9 million contract with the Commanders in 2025.

The Cowboys May Be Able to Land Bobby Wagner on a Team-Friendly Deal

The argument for Wagner is quite simple. There is little risk in signing a Super Bowl champion who can still produce at a high level, especially if the Cowboys could land the star on a team-friendly deal.

“There is no shortage of teams that could use a defensive leader of Wagner’s caliber, but the Dallas Cowboys might make the most sense,” Knox wrote in an August 26, story titled, “NFL Free Agents 2026 Predictions for Biggest Names Left on Market.” Dallas has taken an aggressive approach to rebuilding its defense this offseason—one that has included adding Miller—and head coach Brian Schottenheimer spent time with Wagner with the Seattle Seahawks.

“… Wagner may want to skip the rigors of training camp and land with a team after roster cuts, but the 36-year-old is likely to play again in 2026. The prediction here is that he jumps from one NFC East team to another.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer: ‘You’re Looking at One of the Biggest Bobby Wagner Fans in the World’

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer and Wagner have a shared connection from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. Wagner was one of the faces of the Seahawks team who won the Super Bowl during the 2013 season.

Back in March, Schottenheimer left the door open for a reunion with Wagner in Dallas.

“Well, I will say this. Number one, we’ve made some really strong runs at inside linebackers,” Schottenheimer noted in a March 31, interview on the “Up and Adams” show, per Sports Illustrated’s Randy Gurzi. “It hasn’t worked out. You’re looking at one of the biggest Bobby Wagner fans in the world.

“Being in Seattle with him for three years and watching him compete and just talk trash in a good way, I love that guy. And he’s still playing at a high level. So we’ll see how everything works out. It’s an exciting time of year, but Bobby Wagner, (is a) total stud.”