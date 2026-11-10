Cowboys Land Ex-1,300-Yard, 17-TD Playmaker in 1st Move Minutes After NFL Trade Deadline

The Dallas Cowboys were quiet during the actual NFL trade deadline, but the team has already made their first move following this window closing. Minutes after the NFL trade deadline passed, news broke that the Cowboys plan to sign a veteran running back.

Dallas has agreed to terms with running back Kendre Miller, per The Dallas Morning News’ Joseph Hoyt. The news comes days after Miller was surprisingly released by the New Orleans Saints.

“Cowboys are expected to sign RB Kendre Miller to the practice squad, per source,” Hoyt noted in a November 10, message on X.

“Cowboys had him in for a visit today. Dallas gets some RB depth with backup RB Tyler Goodson expected to miss multiple weeks with a knee injury.”

Prior to being released by the Saints, Miller posted 57 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns in six appearances, including one start, this season. Miller played in 27 games for the Saints during his four seasons in New Orleans before being cut.

Let’s take a look at the latest Cowboys news with the NFL trade deadline now in the rearview window.

New Cowboys RB Kendre Miller Is a Former 3rd-Round Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Dallas made the move with running back Tyler Goodson sidelined with a knee injury. Miller was previously on a four-year, $5.6 million contract with the Saints that was initially slated to run through the end of the season.

New Orleans selected Miller in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 71 overall pick.

With Cowboys starting running back Javonte Williams struggling to start the season, it would not be a surprise if Miller received an immediate opportunity to make an impact.

Cowboys RB Kendre Miller Posted 1,399 Rushing Yards & 17 Touchdowns in Breakout College Football Season at TCU

Miller parlayed a breakout final college football season at TCU into being a touted NFL prospect. The running back notched 224 carries for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns in 14 appearances for TCU in 2022.

Here’s is how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described Miller’s pro outlook ahead of the 2023 draft.

“The size and production will check important boxes, but Miller’s lack of tempo and explosiveness between the tackles could turn him into a grinder against the speed of NFL defenses,” Zierlein noted in his pre-draft profile of Miller.

“His restricted stride length provides greater control to cut early in the run, but it works against him when he needs to hit the gas and stride past linebackers. He has the size and strength to keep runs moving though contact, although he could be an even better run finisher,” Zierlein added.

“His third-down value is relatively low, so he will need to sell himself as an early down backup on the next level.”