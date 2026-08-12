Cowboys Urged to Cut Ties With $6 Million Vet Via Trade as Dallas Faces Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have been floated as a potential trade destination in ongoing NFL rumors. Dallas could also look to trade some of the team’s talent in a potential setup to make additional moves.

One veteran Cowboys defender is being labeled as a potential trade candidate with the team weeks away from finalizing the franchise’s 53-man roster. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox labeled linebacker Sam Williams as the Cowboys’ top potential trade candidate ahead of the NFL season.

Dallas could create nearly $2 million in additional cap space by trading Williams.

“Williams has flashed promise during his time with the Cowboys, recording 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons before suffering a torn ACL in 2024,” Knox wrote in an August 10, 2026, story titled, “1 Player Each NFL Team Should Put on the 2026 Trade Block This Preseason.” “However, he may now be more valuable to the Cowboys as a trade chip than as a part-time contributor.

“Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones recently hinted at a willingness to add win-now talent to the Cowboys’ roster. Moving Williams could help bring in a more impactful player or, at least, make a trade more financially feasible,” Knox added.

“Dallas has just $5.1 million in cap space and could create another $1.9 million in space by trading Williams.”

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Trade LB Sam Williams?

Williams is on a one-year, $2.5 million contract the veteran signed this offseason. The defender has earned more than $6 million during his NFL career.

Since being selected in the second-round of the 2022 NFL draft, Williams has played in 49 games for the Cowboys, including five starts. Williams is a nice complementary piece for Dallas to have as insurance, but it remains to be seen if the Cowboys could be enticed by a potential trade opportunity.

The Cowboys Plan to Utilize Sam Williams as an Outside Linebacker

This is part of a series of decisions the Cowboys front office faces ahead of creating the team’s final 53-man roster ahead of Week 1. Dallas may prefer to keep players like Williams as insurance in case the team sustains an unfortunate injury.

Yet, there could be opportunities to use Williams as well as other veterans as trade chips to bolster another position of weakness. For now, Williams plans to be utilized as an outside linebacker.

“This is what I did at Ole Miss, so I’m happy,” Williams told The Athletic’s Jon Machota on May 15. “… (Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker) not trying to play around.

“He’s straight forward with what he wants, and that’s the way it’s going to be.”

Cowboys News: LB Justin Barron Has Been a Training Camp Standout

One player grabbing attention during training camp is Cowboys linebacker Justin Barron. ESPN’s Todd Archer labeled Barron as the “player of the day” during the Cowboys-Rams joint practice on Tuesday, August 11.

“The player of the day without question was linebacker Justin Barron,” Archer wrote on August 11. “He intercepted three passes, including one on the final play of the two-minute drive off of Stetson Bennett IV.

“Barron also had a few stops in the run game.”