Alarming Dak Prescott Trend Could Impact Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes

The Dallas Cowboys have been in a situation multiple times where there are legitimate doubts about whether they will make the NFL playoffs.

Dallas has missed the postseason the last two years and is looking to end the streak. They will need their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to step up and lead them to make the playoffs.

While Prescott is a big reason why the Cowboys have stayed competitive over the years, there is a red flag with the signal-caller. What that red flag is could directly impact what happens come December and January when a playoff spot is on the line.

Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes Might be Tanked by Dak Prescott Trend

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon shared his ranking of each NFL team’s path to the playoffs. Gagnon had the Cowboys ranked 17th, with Prescott getting called out for something that happened over the last few years.

“The defense looks better on paper, but that’s a lot of change to absorb and Dak Prescott has a bad habit of faltering after strong campaigns. It’s entirely possible Dallas is more balanced but not significantly more successful in 2026.”

Looking at Prescott over the years, in December, the Cowboys find ways to win games with him. When he starts, they have a 22-11 record in the month, but are 2-4 in January when it matters the most.

The record in December might be good for Prescott, but the stats show he’s not as efficient. He has a passer rating of 94.3, the lowest of any month in his career.

His completion percentage in the last two months also shows the downward trend Prescott has taken. In December, he completes 65.7% of his passes, and in January, it’s lower at 64.3%.

Can Dak Prescott Break the Trend for the Cowboys in 2026?

Even with the concerns of his play late in the year, Prescott is still 83-55-1 as the starter. He has proven to be a winner overall in the regular season.

The postseason record tells a different story with his 2-5 record. Prescott has not had the best track record in the playoffs.

At least the Cowboys have all the talent in the world on offense. Players like George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Javonte Williams give Prescott the kind of weapons he hasn’t had in his career.

It mostly falls on the defense to improve its performance, as it hasn’t been much help to Prescott and the offense. Those struggles over the years have played a role in the Cowboys not making the playoffs or winning the postseason.

The rest falls on Prescott to take the Cowboys to the next level and become elite with late-season success.