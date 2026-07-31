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Alarming Dak Prescott Trend Could Impact Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes

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Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys
Getty
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have been in a situation multiple times where there are legitimate doubts about whether they will make the NFL playoffs.

Dallas has missed the postseason the last two years and is looking to end the streak. They will need their quarterback, Dak Prescott, to step up and lead them to make the playoffs.

While Prescott is a big reason why the Cowboys have stayed competitive over the years, there is a red flag with the signal-caller. What that red flag is could directly impact what happens come December and January when a playoff spot is on the line.

Dallas Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes Might be Tanked by Dak Prescott Trend

Dak Prescott

GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon shared his ranking of each NFL team’s path to the playoffs. Gagnon had the Cowboys ranked 17th, with Prescott getting called out for something that happened over the last few years.

“The defense looks better on paper, but that’s a lot of change to absorb and Dak Prescott has a bad habit of faltering after strong campaigns. It’s entirely possible Dallas is more balanced but not significantly more successful in 2026.”

Looking at Prescott over the years, in December, the Cowboys find ways to win games with him. When he starts, they have a 22-11 record in the month, but are 2-4 in January when it matters the most.

The record in December might be good for Prescott, but the stats show he’s not as efficient. He has a passer rating of 94.3, the lowest of any month in his career.

His completion percentage in the last two months also shows the downward trend Prescott has taken. In December, he completes 65.7% of his passes, and in January, it’s lower at 64.3%.

Can Dak Prescott Break the Trend for the Cowboys in 2026?

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants - NFL 2025

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on January 04, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Giants won 34-17. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Even with the concerns of his play late in the year, Prescott is still 83-55-1 as the starter. He has proven to be a winner overall in the regular season.

The postseason record tells a different story with his 2-5 record. Prescott has not had the best track record in the playoffs.

At least the Cowboys have all the talent in the world on offense. Players like George Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, and Javonte Williams give Prescott the kind of weapons he hasn’t had in his career.

It mostly falls on the defense to improve its performance, as it hasn’t been much help to Prescott and the offense. Those struggles over the years have played a role in the Cowboys not making the playoffs or winning the postseason.

The rest falls on Prescott to take the Cowboys to the next level and become elite with late-season success.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Alarming Dak Prescott Trend Could Impact Cowboys’ Playoff Hopes

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