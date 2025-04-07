Hi, Subscriber

2 Dallas Cowboys Vets Given Stern Warning

Two players who have been with the Dallas Cowboys for several years are in the hot set, one NFL expert and analyst says.

We’re still months away from the start of the new season for the Dallas Cowboys, but the team is already starting to take shape, as it should. Some veterans will be back, and following the upcoming draft, there will be some new faces to the team, too.

A pair of Cowboys veterans, however, are getting a stern warning about the 2025 NFL Draft and what it could mean to their role with the team.

While nobody knows exactly which new players the Cowboys will pick up during the NFL Draft, we know that the new players will change a lot of this team’s makeup. Especially considering that the Cowboys aren’t very active in free agency, that makes the draft take on even more importance.

2 Players With a Lot to Lose

In an April 7 feature for Blogging the Boys, Jess Haynie emphasizes that the new crew of players will change the chemistry of the team. It could also actually change the players on the team. In the story, Haynie pegs cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland as players “with a lot to lose in the upcoming draft.”

Of course, many NFL experts and analysts believe the Dallas Cowboys will snag a cornerback early in the draft, possibly even in the first round. The higher they draft a cornerback, the less likely they are to keep their current roster of cornerbacks.

Diggs is a fantastic player, but he’s had a difficult time following a 2023 injury. He appeared in 11 games during the 2024 season and has yet to really get back to full force. “There was also talk that the team was not happy with how he approached his medical care and rehab, potentially limiting him in 2025 as well,” Haynie states of Diggs.

As for Bland, he’s also coming off an injury, his being a training camp foot injury. He had a stellar 2023 with five touchdowns off interceptions but only appeared in seven games during the 2024 season. “But Bland did look better in coverage by the end of the year, leaving hope that he can get back to his previous form,” Haynie notes.

Dallas Could Draft a Star Rookie Corner

So, if Dallas brings on a rookie corner who looks like he could be a star, chance are they’ll part ways with one of their corners sooner rather than later.

“There was already speculation that Dallas would have to choose between one of their star corners in 2026, not wanting to pay both top-10 money,” Haynie notes in the feature. “If they were to draft Will Johnson or Jahdae Barron in the first round, or one of several corners projected to go in the second round, it would indicate the intention to part with either Diggs or Bland after this season.”

He adds, “Paying to keep both of them, plus putting a significant pick on a third corner, would be more investment at one position than the Cowboys typically prefer.”

As for contracts, Diggs has four years left on the contract he signed after the 2022 season. Bland is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

