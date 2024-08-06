Cowboys Urged to Add 4-Time Pro Bowl RB Alongside Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys could still use some extra juice in the running game and veteran Dalvin Cook has been pitched as a “bargain bin” free agent for the team to consider.

The Cowboys did little to bolster their backfield this offseason after losing Tony Pollard to free agency. Dallas brought back Ezekiel Elliott, but he’s far removed from the rushing leader he was early in his career with the Cowboys. They also added Royce Freeman, but the 28-year-old is far from a feature back. Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn will also be in the mix.

Cook is available and could come at a “bargain bin” price, per Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox.

“While Dallas may wait until final roster cuts to add to the position, it should consider kicking the tires on four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook now.

“There’s certainly no guarantee that Cook can return to Pro Bowl form, but after seeing little use last season, he might have fresher legs than he’s had in some time. The potential reward of signing Cook should outweigh any risk—especially since he may need to reestablish his value on a low-money ‘prove-it’ contract.”

Dalvin Cook Still Feels He Can Contribute

Cook isn’t far removed from being a Pro Bowl talent. He rushed for 1,173 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2022. However, he struggled last season.

Cook failed to get on the field with the New York Jets, rushing for 214 yards on just 67 carries over 15 games. He later joined the Baltimore Ravens after being released. He had just eight carries and 23 yards during the postseason.

Despite a rough year, Cook is still confident he can be an impact player. He also believes his lack of work last season could work in his favor.

“I’ve got it all,” Cook said in April, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “The tools are still here. I didn’t really get no reps last year. So, the legs are fresh, so the resume speaks for itself. I’m still Dalvin Cook. I’m still that guy. For me, I don’t like to toot my own horn. I just like to go out there, put my helmet on and line up on the grass.”

Cook played on a one-year, $7 million deal last season. At this point, the Cowboys could get him for less and add a hungry veteran to their running back unit.

Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle Could Be Key

If the Cowboys opt to roll with their current running back committee, Dowdle could be a key component. He’s coming off a career year, registering 89 carries for 361 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

“We haven’t done a running back by committee here so I’m not sure with how it will all go,’’ Dowdle said on Monday, August 5. “But expectations for myself are to do more than I did last year, whatever that may be. … Being more productive than I was last year.”

Dowdle will split time with Elliott. The fan-favorite running back spent last season with the New England Patriots. The Patriots struggled and Elliott registered career lows in carries (184), rushing yards (642), rushing touchdowns (3), yards per carry (3.5), yards from scrimmage (955), and total touchdowns (5).

Freeman was having a strong camp with the Cowboys but left Monday’s practice with a groin injury. It’s uncertain how much time he’ll miss.