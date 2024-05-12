Cowboys’ Rival QB Named Potential ‘Bridge’ Replacement for Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys may have to prepare for life without Dak Prescott.

The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is on the verge of entering the final year of his deal with Dallas. While the Cowboys remain adamant that they want to sign the 30-year-old quarterback for the long term, there’s no guarantee that will be the case.

As pitched by Cowboys Wire’s K.D. Drummond, he mentions New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones as one of several potential replacements for Prescott. Drummond mentions Jones as the “worst nightmare” of the eight potential replacements, but says he could be a “bridge” quarterback if the Cowboys are forced to sign one in free agency next offseason.

“Nevertheless, they’ll likely be in the market again next offseason, and that could range from signing Prescott as a FA or going back into the draft,” writes Drummond. “Either way, Jones will hit the FA market as someone who was clearly overdrafted and unable to do anything but be a bus driver (in the negative connotation). But as a bridge guy to transition to a draft pick QB? He’s in the realm of possibilities.”

Why Daniel Jones is Not an Ideal Option for Cowboys

The 26-year-old Jones has served as the Giants’ starting quarterback since he was selected with the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. However, he’s had just one successful season as a starter, going 9-6-1 during the 2022 season while leading New York to the playoffs and a postseason win.

During his most efficient season as a starter, Jones posted 15 passing touchdowns against just five interceptions with a 92.5 passer rating while rushing for seven touchdowns and 708 yards in 2022.

After signing a four-year, $160 million contract extension during the 2023 offseason, Jones flopped in a major way. The 26-year-old quarterback went 1-5 with just two touchdowns against six interceptions with a career-low — and NFL-worst among all starting quarterbacks — 70.5 passer rating.

By comparison, the Giants actually went 5-6 without Jones in the lineup with Tyrod Taylor and undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy Devito as the starters.

Outside of his 2022 season, Jones holds a career 13-30 record. Jones also has a major issue when it comes to ball security, leading the league with 24 fumbles lost and ranking second with 46 overall fumbles since the 2019 season.

Why Daniel Jones Could Emerge as an Option for Cowboys

Again, Jones would not be the ideal replacement for Prescott. However, if the Cowboys are unable to trade for a quarterback in the event Prescott leaves in free agency, Jones would be one of the better options by default. Jones is technically under contract through the 2026 season, but could be released during the 2025 offseason with a dead cap hit of just over $22 million. Considering the Giants could be in rebuilding mode next offseason with an eye towards their future franchise quarterback in the 2025 NFL draft, the likely scenario sees New York move on from Jones.

Among the top quarterbacks in next year’s free agency will be Jared Goff, Jordan Love and Tua Tagovailoa. However, all three of those players are entrenched as the franchise quarterbacks of their respective teams and are expected to sign new deals with their current squads.

The Cowboys currently have no quarterbacks under contract for the 2025 season, with backups Cooper Rush and Trey Lance also hitting free agency.

It may not be a dream scenario for Cowboys fans, but the idea of Jones landing in Dallas as an insurance or “bridge” option next offseason is a possibility.