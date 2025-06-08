Cowboys LB Marries Real Housewives Cast Member in ‘Dream Wedding’ at Dallas Mansion

There isn’t anything bigger in the state of Texas than the Dallas Cowboys. When one of them marries a celebrity, you can bet it’s going to grab some headlines.

Cowboys linebacker and 3-time Super Bowl champion Darius Harris and his fiancee, ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Jassi Rideaux, pulled off that rare feat when they married at a Dallas-area mansion on Friday, June 6.

Harris played the first 5 seasons of his career for the Kansas City Chiefs from 2019 to 2023, winning 3 Super Bowls, and is headed into his second season with the Cowboys.

The couple got engaged in Oklahoma, where Rideaux is from, in August 2024.

“They’re tying the knot Friday at Knotting Hill Place, a 17,000-square-foot chateaulike mansion near Lewisville Lake,” DMN’s Uwa Ede-Osifo wrote on June 6. ” … On Aug 3, 2024, a few days after Rideaux’s birthday, (Harris) threw her a surprise party at a D.C. soul food restaurant. The event took a month and a half to plan and was covertly organized with her friends from Oklahoma.”

From Undrafted to 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

Harris, 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds, is a Mississippi native who played college football at Middle Tennessee and earned All-Conference USA honors as a senior in 2018. He didn’t get picked in the 2019 NFL draft but caught on with the Chiefs and played in 4 Super Bowls in his first 5 seasons, winning 3 of them.

In 2022, Harris played in a career high 17 games with career highs in starts (4) and tackles (43) as the Chiefs won the first of back-to-back Super Bowls. He spent part of 2023 with the Las Vegas Raiders but returned to the Chiefs in time for the postseason and their Super Bowl LVIII win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Harris signed with the Cowboys in August 2024 — shortly after he and Rideaux got engaged — and played in 4 games last season.

Rideaux Added to ‘Potomac’ Cast in Ninth Season

The “Real Housewives” reality television franchise has been on the air since 2006 with the debut of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” and has generated 27 different spin-off series. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” has been on the air since 2016.

Rideaux joined the series in 2024 in Season 9 as a “friend of the housewives” and was introduced as a friend of main cast member Mia Thornton. Rideaux was part of some notable drama in just her second episode, when longtime cast member Gizelle Bryant ordered security guards to throw Rideaux out of an event she was hosting.

From Real Housewives Fandom: “Gizelle met their warm salutations with calling the security to have the ladies escorted out. Mia, Stacey, and Jassi are caught off guard and express vehement displeasure for being escorted out despite showing their support for Gizelle.”

Rideaux and Harris’ relationships was a big subplot of Season 9 and was featured in the episode “Secrets of the Love Lagoon” — mainly around the topic of Harris’ fidelity and whether he’d had a child with another woman during his relationship with Rideaux.

Harris and Rideaux began dating in January 2023, according to the DMN. Harris has 2 children from other relationships — a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old.