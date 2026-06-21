Cowboys All-Pro Cites Odd Reason for ‘Frustrating’ Injuries

If you’ve been frustrated by the inability of Dallas Cowboys star cornerback DaRon Bland to stay healthy in recent years–and to perform well through those injuries when he has been on the field–then take comfort. You’re not alone.

As Bland said last week: “It’s definitely frustrating. Because it’s my first time ever getting hurt being in the league and having the same injury.”

The same injury has been a fracture in his foot that has proven to be stubborn. He first suffered that injury, to his left foot, in training camp in 2024, after he had earned an All-Pro spot for his spectacular showing in 2023. That year was an eye-opener, and it appeared that the Cowboys had themselves a shutdown corner for years to come. Bland intercepted nine passes, and returned a record five of them for touchdowns.

But after he had the surgery, the injury recurred and he again required surgery this year. That was after Bland played only 19 games in the past two seasons, and allowed a passer rating of 104.3 over those two seasons.

DaRon Bland Fixing His Cleats?

Of course, the injury to Bland leaves the Cowboys with some questions, the first of which is whether he will be ready for training camp. Bland sat out OTAs and the team’s mandatory minicamp at The Star, but he told reporters he could have practiced if needed, and the team was just being cautious with him. He assured all he would be ready for camp.

More important, though, is whether the foot injury will come back. And that’s where Bland had an interesting revelation in his meeting with reporters.

He said he did not think the injury would return, and to ensure that, he is, “Trying to figure out the cleats, some being too narrow, like that. … There’s always a chance of re-injury but there’s a lower chance this time.”

Play

DaRon Bland: Cowboys Defense ‘Has the Same Page’

In the big picture, what might be most useful for Bland and the rest of the Cowboys defense is to simply be in a system in which everyone is on the same page. That’s been a hallmark of new coordinator Christian Parker, who is installing Dallas’ fourth defense in four years. But there has been a noticeable emphasis on communication.

A lack of basic communication was one of the big failings of last year’s defense under former coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Bland said: “All of us weren’t on the same page from, getting the calls and everything. But this year it is, make sure everybody has the same page. That’s the biggest thing right now, knowing what we’re doing, knowing what checks we’re going into and just knowing what we’re going to go against, just getting on the same page.”

Cowboys Seeking Down Time

Now, Bland’s job is to rest up and be ready for Oxnard in a bit more than a month. That was an emphasis of Cowboys coach Brain Schottenheimer, who wants all is players to keep up on the playbook but get some down time, too.

Said Schottenheimer: “Part of the deal is, No. 1, we want these guys to get away a little bit, you’ve got to recharge, it is a long season. I think that’s good for all of us. The iPads that they have have all that information on it. These guys have a really good plan, they understand, they’re going to hear the same install in training camp Day One, of OTA Day One, and so on and so on. I think that’s important.

“More than anything, it is just the coaches check in on these guys throughout the deal. Why? We’re not checking up on them, we care about them, we want to see where they are, how they’re doing. … But they’re pros.”