Cowboys’ $92 Million Walking Disaster Named to Hot Seat After 5 Games

Not a lot has gone right for the Dallas Cowboys in recent weeks, but they are trying to keep the ship afloat.

The Cowboys are currently 2-3 and going through some small changes to the team. Dallas hired Mike Pettine to the defensive staff to support defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Not all of it is on the coaching staff, though; the players need to play better. One in particular could be in big trouble if he can’t improve.

Dallas Cowboys CB Put on Notice After 5 Games

ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell named 15 players and coaches who are on the hot seat after five games. Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland was on that list.

“Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have had reasons to give Bland a long leash. Despite missing most of the 2024 season with a foot injury, the Cowboys gave their young corner a four-year, $90 million extension before the 2025 season. Bland missed more time last year before pronouncing himself to be all the way back this season … but he has looked overmatched in coverage. Tez Johnson’s 64-yard catch against the Cowboys in primetime last week came on a play where Bland was badly juked and fell to the ground like he was the child in one of those “dad crosses over baby” videos. The Cowboys didn’t really have solutions to replace Bland on the outside at cornerback, but that has changed. Cobie Durant should be set to return from his hamstring injury in the coming weeks, while Joey Porter Jr. will be back in the lineup after missing the loss to the Buccaneers with an illness. When healthy, they should be the starters on the outside for Dallas. Bland could end up in the slot, but the Cowboys have been playing Reddy Steward there, and rookie safety Caleb Downs could move there once Jalen Thompson returns from his hamstring injury. Dallas restructured Bland’s deal just before the season, which reduced his cap hit and made his contract more tradable. But it also creates more dead money if (or more realistically when) the Cowboys decide to move on from the 27-year-old cornerback. Bland is owed $13 million next year, and at the moment, it’s only guaranteed for injury. The Cowboys don’t want to be on the hook for that money, so it would hardly be a surprise if they took Bland out of the lineup altogether once Durant and Porter are back on the field to avoid triggering those guarantees, which would happen if Bland suffers a significant injury.”

Is DaRon Bland in Danger of Losing His Job With Cowboys?

The former Pro Bowl corner has struggled this season. He has racked up 23 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 1 pass deflection. Bland has allowed a passer rating of 135.3.

Pro Football Focus graded him at 45.3, ranking 92nd out of 104 eligible cornerbacks. He also has a coverage grade of 45.0 (ranked 92nd) and a run-defense grade of 47.5 (ranked 92nd).

There have been talks about Bland potentially moving to the slot position and Durant to the outside. That could work for the team, but Bland has publicly said he prefers the outside corner spot.

If Bland doesn’t improve, he could be on the outs with the team, like Trevon Diggs did. Two foot injuries have really affected Bland’s play, but the hope is that he can turn it around. He better get it done soon.