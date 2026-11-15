Daron Bland Injury Update: Cowboys’ $90 Million CB Leaves Game vs. 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys lost a key member of their defense early in Sunday’s Week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers when $90 million cornerback DaRon Bland went down in the first quarter.

“DaRon Bland questionable to return with ankle injury,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “He was replaced by Cobie Durant. He’s on the sideline, but didn’t see him with his helmet.”

“Cobie Durant and Joey Porter Jr. start the drive,” Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt wrote on X. “DaRon Bland is on the sideline but doesn’t have a helmet on. Not promising.”

Bland, somewhat surprisingly, has been healthy for the Cowboys all season — he’s started all 10 games.

“Cowboys CB DaRon Bland (ankle) is questionable to return,” Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish wrote on X. “He came up slow after the 49ers’ opening drive touchdown play, and was questionable coming into the game with an ankle injury.”

DaRon Bland No Longer Elite Cornerback

Since leading the NFL with 9 interceptions and tying the NFL record with 6 defensive touchdowns in a single season — including 5 interceptions returned for touchdowns — Bland has had just 1 interception in the three seasons since.

Since that lone NFL All-Pro season in 2023, Bland missed 15 regular-season games due to injuries in 2024 and 2025, yet the Cowboys signed him to a 4-year, $90 million contract extension before the 2025 season.

Bland’s contract structure is an absolute nightmare moving forward. There’s a potential out following this season, but it comes with a brutal $21.5 million dead cap hit.

Cowboys Staring Down Massive Free-Agent Tab

With so many free agents in the 2027 cycle, including cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and NFL All-Pro wide receiver George Pickens, keeping Bland in the fold doesn’t seem feasible.

“Bland is the clear-cut winner (for worst contract),” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “The 2022 fifth-round pick has one good season under his belt, but that was enough to earn him a four-year, $90 million deal. He’s missed significant time while being consistently rocked in coverage when on the field the last two seasons, all as the sixth-highest-paid corner in the sport.”