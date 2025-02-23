Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Urged to Add 'Star Power' Playmaker With CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb
Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys have a long list of needs as the offseason begins to shift into gear, and while fans would like to see them beef up their offensive line, fix the running back room, plus get some depth at linebacker and in the defensive backfield, most want the team to fix the problem that is right in front of them: The Cowboys need a playmaker.

CeeDee Lamb, when healthy, is one of the Top 5 receivers in the NFL. The problem is, the Cowboys have precious little to go with him.

Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, Jonathan Mingo — these are all decent enough depth pieces. But with Nominal No. 2 receiver Brandin Cooks hitting free agency, the team needs a true bookend who can move around opposite Lamb.

And ESPN has just the guy.

Davante Adams Topped 1,000 Yards in 2024

Speaking on “Get Up” this week, NFL insider Dan Graziano noted that the ideal landing spot for star receiver Davante Adams, who was traded from the Raiders to the Jets before last November’s trade deadline, is right there in Dallas.

The Cowboys have been loath to make major additions in free agency in recent years. But it’s about time for that to change. Adams is not the mega-star he once was but still went for 85 catches, 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games last season.

“They need star power on that roster, and Davante Adams is a star,” Graziano said. “He has a Taco Bell in his house, I don’t know if anybody ever heard about that. They need other players who can make things happen when they have the ball in their hands. They’re very limited in terms of playmakers right now, this is a veteran who knows everything he needs to do to help out that offense, working opposite CeeDee Lamb.

“I think it would be a great pickup for the Cowboys.”

Cowboys Could Use 1st-Round Draft Pick on RB

The move would be beneficial on multiple fronts, not only giving Dak Prescott another weapon and taking pressure off Lamb, but also addressing a major hole for the Cowboys in free agency, allowing them to use their top draft pick–they have No. 12 overall–to pick a much-needed running back or offensive lineman.

The Cowboys have been most often mentioned as the ideal fit for Ashton Jeanty, the record-breaking Boise State star. Singing Adams could pave the way for Jeanty, a native of the DFW area, to land with the Cowboys.

As CBS Sports noted this week in naming the Cowboys Jeanty’s top landing spot: “It’s the match made in heaven, to be honest. Jeanty went to high school in Frisco, Texas, where the Cowboys are headquartered. And while Dallas could certainly use help at other spots, like along the interior of both fronts, Dak Prescott could also use bona fide ground support, with 2024 placeholder Rico Dowdle due for free agency. The Cowboys haven’t boasted a true home run hitter at the position since Ezekiel Elliott’s prime.

Sean Deveney is a veteran sports reporter covering the NBA, NFL and MLB for Heavy.com. He has written for Heavy since 2019 and has more than two decades of experience covering the NBA, including 17 years as the lead NBA reporter for the Sporting News. Deveney is the author of 7 nonfiction books, including "Fun City," "Before Wrigley became Wrigley," and "Facing Michael Jordan." More about Sean Deveney

Cowboys Urged to Add 'Star Power' Playmaker With CeeDee Lamb

