Reports Conflict on Cowboys Trade Interest in Star Davante Adams

If the Cowboys want to address holes in the current roster, there is no shortage of areas for the team to address. The defensive line has been trouble, the linebackers need depth, the defensive backfield has been hit with injuries and the running backs are ranked as the worst in the NFL. Take your pick of issues.

But the team does have a star wide receiver—CeeDee Lamb, who is off to a slow start after having held out for a new contract for nearly all of the offseason. Lamb did sign, has begun to play better and is one of the Top 3 receivers in the game when he is at his best.

Still, with star Raiders receiver Davante Adams on the trade block, speculation about the possibility of a Cowboys deal to acquire him has been running active. The Raiders are said to want a second-round pick for Adams, with additional compensation. The Cowboys could make that happen, especially with a deal that would send out the pick with quarterback Trey Lance, who would satisfy the Raiders’ need for a developmental quarterback on the roster.

Alas, there are sharply conflicting reports on the Cowboys’ interest in such a deal.

Cowboys ‘Monitoring’ the Trade Situation

According to Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Cowboys are “monitoring” the Adams situation.

As she wrote on Twitter/X on Tuesday:

“The Jets and Cowboys are among the many teams monitoring the Davante Adams situation. Both have checked in with the Raiders. I’m told at this point that Vegas is in no rush to make a move until a team reaches their asking price — but Adams wants out ASAP.”

That makes sense. Adams is a three-time All Pro receiver who has probably already punched his ticket to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He is 31, and desperately wants to play in a Super Bowl, which he has not done in his distinguished career. Of course the Cowboys are “monitoring” the situation. Every team in the league is monitoring it.

If the asking price for Adams were to drop to, say, a fourth-round pick, just about every team in the league would be lined up to acquire him.

Davante Adams Trade Sweepstakes: Dallas Has ‘No Intention of Taking Part’

But on the local front, the Dallas Morning News has a conflicting report, suggesting that there is no chance that Adams lands in Dallas.

The paper’s team insider, David Moore, wrote: “It should be clear by now that any star player who wants a trade or hits the free agent market will inevitably be tied to the Cowboys. Jerry Jones wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s on brand.

“But precious few of these speculative pairings come to fruition. Adams is simply the latest player to have his name bandied about when it comes to the Cowboys. Don’t bandy. The club has no intention of taking part in the Adams sweepstakes, a person with knowledge of the Cowboys’ thinking told The Dallas Morning News.”

For his part, Adams appears to want a reunion with one of his two former quarterbacks, Derek Carr (whom he played with in Las Vegas, and in college at Fresno) of the Saints, or ex-Packers star Aaron Rodgers, now with the Jets.

According to a report from ESPN, “Two NFL teams high on Davante Adams‘ wish list of places to land if he’s traded — if not at the very top — are the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.”