Cowboys Floated as Option for Former All-Pro WR

It might make the most sense for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to return to the team that drafted him, the Houston Texans, this fall. That’s what NFL.com’s Grant Gordon argued when he named the best team fit for Hopkins on Friday.

But Hopkins could experience a similar-type homecoming and still fit rather well across the state with the Dallas Cowboys.

In addition to calling the Texans the best team fit for Hopkins, Gordon identified the Cowboys as another option.

Hopkins earned three consecutive first-team All-Pro nominations from 2017-19. He was also second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2020.

His most recent 1,000-yard campaign was in 2023. Last season, he registered 22 receptions, 330 receiving yards and two touchdowns with the Baltimore Ravens.