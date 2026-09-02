Cowboys’ Defense Gets All the Cold Hard Truths From NFL Executives

While there is a ton of belief in the Dallas Cowboys in 2026, the defense still has everyone concerned.

They are coming off a statistically bad season that led to Matt Eberflus being fired after one season as defensive coordinator. Former Philadelphia Eagles assistant Christian Parker took over and has revamped the defense. They added Von Miller, Cobie Durant, Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs, Malachi Lawrence, and Rashan Gary to the unit.

This unit looks a lot better than last year’s disaster, but it still has a lot to prove. At least that’s according to NFL executives.

Dallas Cowboys Get The Truth Told About Them

The Athletic’s Mike Sando spoke with NFL executives about their rankings of the top NFC teams. Dallas ranked fourth on the list, with the biggest question being its defense.

“Anything is better than what they did last year on defense,” the voter placing Dallas second in the NFC said. “They shocked the system by trading Micah Parsons, and I just think generally speaking, new coordinators on defense create variance.”

Parker’s arrival helps the Cowboys’ defense add variety to the scheme. That’s something that had one executive excited.

“I like the coordinator,” this voter said of Parker. “He is going to help maximize what they have. The secondary is still not a strength, but they have an impressive front seven.”

Downs will play a big role in improving the secondary. DaRon Bland is back from last year and hopes to be the turnover machine he was not too long ago.

One aspect of the defense that should help is Quinnen Williams, who played half a season with the Cowboys and made the Pro Bowl. Williams should help, but there are plenty of questions about this defense.

“Quinnen Williams is good, and they have a little more girth up front, so it should be better, but they’ve got some unknowns there too with coaches and philosophy,” the voter ranking Dallas eighth said.

“I have defensive concerns, for sure,” one said. “Do they have enough pass rush? How healthy is Overshown? How good are the corners? But they did address the interior with Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark, and I like Caleb Downs. They will be better up the middle.”

Cowboys’ Defense Has a Lot to Prove in 2026

The questions around the defense are fair, but this unit is much better. There are so many new additions that can only make this bottom-five defense better.

It’ll take time for this defense to gel, with about half the starters being new. Plus, Parker has to get into the groove of being a first-time play caller.

Still, there’s no reason to believe this team can’t be NFC East or playoff contenders in 2026. If this defense is even just half as good as it was in 2025, it can make a run for the postseason.