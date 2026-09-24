Cowboys’ Defense Received a $30 Million Warning Before Ravens Game

The Dallas Cowboys know they’ll have their hands full against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, with one problem: stopping the run.

Baltimore has historically been a great running team, thanks to Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have been a top-two rushing attack in each of the last two years.

While the Cowboys work through their defensive issues, they have to figure out how to stop Henry. Some think they will not be able to.

Dallas Cowboys Might Be in Trouble With Derrick Henry

On ESPN’s First Take, NFL analyst Louis Riddick discussed the Ravens’ run game. At the same time, he shared how the Cowboys’ defense could be in for a long day.

“Baltimore ran the ball perfectly against New Orleans. The running game wasn’t why they didn’t win that football game. I expect Derrick Henry to run this ball 25-30 times, easily, and go well over 100 yards. Because Dallas has not shown me anything otherwise that makes me believe that they have any answers to at point yet.”

Henry is tied for first in the NFL with 4 rushing touchdowns and second in rushing yards with 212. Dallas’ run defense is ranked 30th, allowing 173.5 yards per game.

Cowboys’ Defense Needs to Step Up in Week 3

This Cowboys defense has been getting hit hard by the running game this season, with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders providing the first blows. A big reason is that Dallas has allowed at least 54 rushing yards by opponents’ quarterbacks in each of the first two weeks.

Jackson is on the opposite side and already has 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker has to game plan to keep Jackson in the pocket.

Baltimore might end up down their two wide receivers, Zay Flowers and Ja’Kobi Lane. That opens up the running game as a big part of what the Ravens will do against Dallas.

This puts more pressure on the front seven to do the job. There’s been a lot of talk of guys like Quinnen Williams struggling early on to stop the run.

If Dallas wants to make a statement early in the season, they need to be ready for the Ravens. Henry and Jackson will run the ball early and often.

It all starts with Parker, though, and coming up with the right game plan to at least slow the rushing attack down. They may not be able to fully shut down the running game, but they can at least make the Ravens work for it. If they can’t, it’s going to be a rough day at the office for Dallas.