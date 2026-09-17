Cowboys’ Defense Receives Startling Warning Before Commanders Game

While the bad times may not always be rolling for the Dallas Cowboys, things seem to already be heading in the wrong direction after one game.

The Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 28-20 loss to the New York Giants. Defense was the story for the Cowboys, allowing 394 total yards, including 165 on the ground, and forcing only 6 incompletions. It doesn’t help either that they surrendered 9 of 11 third downs in the loss.

This is leaving some big questions and even more concerns about the Christian Parker-led defense. Some might think that if the trend continues, the consequences will be troubling.

Dallas Cowboys’ Defense Gets Message About Them

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton shared his seven biggest concerns entering Week 2 of the NFL season. The Cowboys’ struggling defense gets the spotlight.

“This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys hired defensive coordinator Christian Parker, drafted defensive back Caleb Downs and edge-rusher Malachi Lawrence in the first round, traded for 2024 Pro Bowl edge-rusher Rashan Gary and signed pass-rusher Von Miller, cornerback Cobie Durant and safety Jalen Thompson. Yet their defense looked much like last year’s unit that routinely struggled to make stops. The Cowboys allowed New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely to log his third career two-touchdown game and couldn’t locate pass-catchers in the flat on short completions. With a new coordinator who had success as the Philadelphia Eagles‘ defensive backs coach and defensive pass game coordinator and several new acquisitions, the Cowboys defense had one of the most deflating performances, given the offseason excitement around the revamped unit. Like any first-time play-caller, Parker should get some grace in a new role, but with the talent on his side of the ball, the Cowboys’ patience could quickly run thin with him.”

Dallas is currently 26th in total defense and 28th against the run. In passing and scoring defense, they rank in the middle of the pack.

Cowboys’ Defense Has Some Work to Do Against Washington Commanders

This week, the focus is on making sure the Cowboys fix their communication issues. That was a big talking point after the game, with Isaiah Likely’s touchdown as the biggest piece of evidence.

The Cowboys shifted their focus to the Washington Commanders after losing to the Eagles in Week 1. Washington is another team with big questions and concerns, with more focus on their offense.

Dallas might have a chance to bounce back on defense against a struggling Commanders offense. With the Cowboys’ secondary needing more confidence, Washington gives them a favorable matchup after throwing for under 200 yards against the Eagles.

Parker could change a few things so he can make the right adjustments to the Cowboys’ defense. Guys like rookie Caleb Downs could move around and play multiple roles on that side of the ball.

The Cowboys desperately need to win this game against the Commanders to build any momentum back. Another NFC East loss could really put them in a hole for the rest of the 2026 season.