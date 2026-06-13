Former Cowboys Defensive End and 1st Round Pick Dies at 36 Years Old

The NFL world was left reeling on Saturday night when the San Francisco 49ers announced the death of defensive end and 2011 1st round pick Aldon Smith at 36 years old.

Smith, whose NFL career was cut short by off-field issues, played for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith,” the 49ers said in a press release. “Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has ever seen. Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith faily and all who knew and loved Aldon.”

Smith, an NFL All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2012, was cut by the Seattle Seahawks before the 2021 season.

“Devastating news: The 49ers have announced that former DE Aldon Smith has passed away,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account. “Smith played 10 NFL seasons and earned All-Pro honors in 2012. He was only 36 years old … one of my favorite pass-rushers to watch during his career. Prayers to him and his family.”

Off-Field Issues Destroyed Promising Career

Smith left the University of Missouri with 2 years of eligibility remaining to enter the 2011 NFL draft, where he was projected as a mid-to-late 1st-round pick — the 49ers took him at No. 7 overall and signed him to a 4-year, $14.3 million rookie contract.

Despite not starting a single game as a rookie, Smith finished with 37 tackles, 14.0 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 fumble recovery in 16 games — setting the 49ers franchise rookie record for sacks and coming 1 short of the NFL rookie record.

Smith became a full-time starter in his second season and was 1 of the NFL’s best defensive players with 19.5 sacks, 66 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception in 16 games on the way to being named NFL All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.

In 2013, Smith had 4.5 sacks in the 1st 3 games before he was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession and missed 5 games while he was in a rehab facility.

In 2014, Smith was suspended 9 games due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse and personal conduct policies and was released by the 49ers following his 3rd DUI arrest in August 2015.

Smith played 9 games for the Raiders in 2015 before he was suspended by the NFL for 1 season due to his involvement in a hit-and-run accident. That 1-year suspension eventually turned into an indefinite suspension that lasted 4 seasons and saw Smith arrested 3 more times before he returned to play for the Cowboys in 2020

In his 1 season in Dallas, Smith had 53 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 4 TFL, 35 QB pressures, 2 pass deflections, and 2 fumble recoveries in 16 games. He was arrested again in April 2021 for 2nd degree battery in Louisiana, then again in California for DUI in December 2021, which ended with him serving 1 year in prison.

“Aldon Smith was really good for the Cowboys in 2020,” Locked on Cowboys podcast host Marcus Mosher wrote on his official X account. “And he had been out of football for multiple years before they signed him. I loved watching him. Just an awesome player. Just too sad.”