NFL Lifts Suspension for $33 Million Former Dallas Cowboys Defender

The Washington Commanders may have actually been just 1 play — or 1 player — away from pulling off the upset over the Philadelphia Eagles in a 24-22 Week 1 loss.

The Commanders might have the player who can make a difference coming back in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong has officially been reinstated by the league following his Week 1 suspension,” Commanders reporter Ben Standig wrote on his official X account on Monday.

“Dorance Armstrong was reinstated by the NFL, so he will be available Sunday at Dallas,” ESPN’s John Keim wrote on X on Monday.

The Cowboys selected Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, in the 4th round (No. 116 overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft, and he thrived despite never becoming a full-time starter.

In six seasons in Dallas, Armstrong played in 93 games with just 14 starts and still had 23.5 career sacks, with 21.0 sacks in his final 3 seasons, including a career-high 8.5 sacks in 2022.

NFL Suspended Armstrong for Season Opener

The NFL announced a 1-game suspension for Armstrong on August 14.

“Commanders edge Dorance Armstrong is suspended for the club’s first regular season game without pay for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account. “The suspension will begin on August 30, and he will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, September 14.”

“Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong has been suspended for Week 1 vs. the Eagles for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on his official X account. “Armstrong has had 10.5 sacks the last two seasons in Washington.”

One thing that wasn’t totally clear on Friday was exactly what Armstrong had done to warrant the suspension.

“The issue leading to the suspension occurred last season, I’m told,” Standig wrote on his official X account. “The Commanders followed NFL protocols in terms of reporting and respecting the league’s investigation. No, I don’t know what DA did yet.”

Armstrong Came to Commanders With Dan Quinn

Armstrong was one of head coach Dan Quinn’s biggest offseason additions after following Quinn from the Dallas Cowboys, where he was defensive coordinator for three seasons before he was hired by the Commanders before the 2024 season.

Armstrong, 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, is being counted on to be a major defensive presence up front for the Commanders in 2026 — the final year of the three-year, $33 million contract he signed before the 2024 season.