Cowboys Defensive End Had Stage 1 CTE Before Suicide

In the tragic death of Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, we are at least getting something in the realm of answers.

According to a report from the Boston University CTE Center, an examination of Kneeland’s brain following his death by suicide in November 2025 revealed he had Stage 1 CTE.

Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is a progressive and degenerative brain disease found in people who have experienced repeated head trauma and can only be diagnosed after death and through a post-mortem analysis of brain tissue.

“BREAKING: Former Dallas Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland has been diagnosed with stage 1 CTE by (Boston University) researchers after his death during the 2025 NFL season at age 24,” the Concussion & CTE Institute wrote on its official X account on Tuesday. “Kneeland played football at Western Michigan University before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He died during his second NFL season. He started playing tackle football when he was 7 years old.”

Kneeland’s family released a statement following the news of his CTE diagnosis: “While this diagnosis does not change the tragedy of his passing, it provides important context about some of the struggles he may have been facing. We continue to remember Marshawn with compassion for the person he was, rather than defining him by the final moments of his life.”

Details of Frantic Last Hours Before Suicide

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said that Kneeland was driving over 145 miles per hour when he crashed his car just hours before the 24-year-old committed suicide.

From DMN’s Jamie Landis and Tracy McManus: “Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland was driving more than 145 miles per hour in the moments before he crashed, fled and took his own life in Frisco, according to records obtained Friday by The Dallas Morning News. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Preston Hagaman first spotted the 24-year-old’s black Charger shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 near Dallas North Tollway and Frankford Road, according to an incident report. As the trooper began following, he said he observed Kneeland making several unsafe lane changes as he passed vehicles on the tollway.”

Kneeland crashed his Dodge Charger into another vehicle near the Dallas Parkway before abandoning his car and fleeing on foot, with Hagaman finding an empty gun holster in his car.

Several hours later, Kneeland’s body was found in a portable restroom, where police later determined he’d died of a self inflicted gunshot wound.

Just 3 days earlier, Kneeland had scored his first career touchdown in a Monday Night Football loss to the Arizona Cardinals, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Kneeland’s Girlfriend Recently Gave Birth to Son

When Kneeland died on November 6, he left behind his girlfriend, Catalina Mancera, who had just discovered she was pregnant with their 1st child.

Seven after Kneeland’s death, Mancera announced the birth of their son, Makhai.

“My favorite gift from you,” Mancera wrote on her Instagram, followed by a white heart emoji. “June 11th, 2026.”

The post included several pictures of Makhai, including 1 in which he’s wearing a onesie with a picture of Kneeland in his No. 94 jersey with the Cowboys woven on it.

“Congratulations babe,” Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s ex-fiancee, Sarah Jane Ramos, wrote in the comments on the post.