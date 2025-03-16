DeMarcus Lawrence Ripped for Latest Statement on Cowboys

DeMarcus Lawrence didn’t get the feedback he expected from his goodbye statement to the Dallas Cowboys following his public beef with Micah Parsons.

Lawrence signed with the Seattle Seahawks in free agency, ending an 11-year stint with the Cowboys. He drew the ire of Parsons and Cowboys backers for his statement to Seahawks blogger Brian Nemhauser about why he left Dallas.

“A change in scenery is always good, but Dallas is my home. I made my home there, my family lives there, I’m forever going to be there,” Lawrence said. “But I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there, so yeah. We here.”

Parsons responded: “This what rejection and envy look like! This some clown (expletive)!”

Lawrence then took a shot at Parsons over his active social media presence and podcasting.

“Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left,” Lawrence wrote on X.

Cowboys Fans Fire Back at DeMarcus Lawrence

Due to the public spat, Lawrence’s lengthy and emotional goodbye statement on social media didn’t go over well.

“I have had the honor and privilege to wear the star and call myself a Dallas Cowboy for my entire NFL career. There has never been a moment since the day Jerry Jones called to draft me that I haven’t loved every person in the Dallas community, every fan that supports the Cowboys across the world, and every player, coach and staff member of that incredible organization,” Lawrence said. “I never truly believed that the day would come when I would go and sign with another team. We had always hoped that my family and I would get to finish our careers as Cowboys. Sadly it just wasn’t meant to be.

“A new chapter begins. I leave for Seattle with excitement, the same passion for the game I love, and determination to prove my way of football to a new organization and fan base. I can’t wait to play for the 12s and lead the Seahawks to victory. This is not the end of my life as a Dallas Cowboy or North Texas resident but it is a new beginning and chapter for me and my family. I hope you hold us in your prayers and wish us well on our next journey, and we will see you soon. 90 out!”

Fans fired back on social media at Lawrence, citing his earlier comments.

“Kick rocks, you will never be admired, respected and loved by Dallas again,” one fan said. “Very classy of you to throw gasoline on the fire on your way out. Now it’s good riddance from every one of us. You wasted your time creating this message man.”

Another added: “This is all you should have said on your way out. You erased your chance to leave with grace when you talked that nonsense the other day. Good luck in Seattle but your time with Cowboys Nation is most certainly done.”

Micah Parsons Still Seeking Extension With Cowboys

Lawrence is gone but Parsons is expected to re-up with the Cowboys this offseason with a massive extension. Parsons is heading into the final year of his rookie contract.

“There’s definitely a plan in place, but we’ll just see how everything plays out,” Parsons said in February. “There’s been no progress yet, but I’m pretty confident that something will happen, so we’ll see.”

The price for Parsons is going up quickly. The Las Vegas Raiders struck first, signing Maxx Crosby to a three-year, $106.5 million deal with $91.5 million guaranteed. The Cleveland Browns then reset the edge-rusher market, inking Myles Garrett to a four-year extension that averages $40 million annually and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

Parsons is one of the most impactful defenders in the league. Since entering the league in 2021, he’s notched 52.5 sacks.