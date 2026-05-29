Cowboys Potential Star on Notice Ahead of Critical Contract Year

We’re getting closer to the opening of the Dallas Cowboys‘ organized team activities portion of the offseason program, and while there will be some items of note to look for in the coming days, the most important aspect of what’s to come is to ensure that some of the hit-or-miss players the team will be relying on this season are looing up to their respective tasks. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News ran a list of players who need a good offseason here this spring and heading into the summer, and while George Pickens and Dee Winters topped the list, the most important really seems to be DeMarvion Overshown.

That’s because, when he has played, Overshown showed he can be a reliable play-making wildcard in the middle for the Cowboys. He only played 218 snaps, so he did not qualify for the rankings, but his PFF grade of 67.4 would have put him just outside the Top 30 linebackers in the league last year, and considering how poor the talent around him was–and that he did not debut until Week 10–that’s a pretty good rating.

His fellow veteran linebacker, Winters, could make this group solid. But with his athleticism and knack for making plays, Overshown is the type who could make it great.

DeMarvion Overshown Needs ‘Productive Offseason’

Overshown can pressure the quarterback from his spot, and also can hold his own in coverage and against the run. Too many times in recent years, the Cowboys employed one-tool linebackers who could be picked apart in coverage or steamrolled in the run game. Overshown needs experience, but he can cover all bases at his spot.

As Calvin Watkins, who wrote the story in the Morning News titled, “10 Cowboys who need to have productive offseasons,” noted, if Overshown can get through the summer healthy, the Cowboys might have something.

He wrote: “The off-the-ball linebacker is looking for a strong 2026 season after enduring health issues the previous two. When healthy, Overshown is one of the best players on the field. The only thing stopping him is the surgeries to his knees. This is a contract year for Overshown and he’s expressed excitement at his role in the new defensive scheme.”

Cowboys Hoping for ‘Big’ Impact

A contract would be ideal, but Overshown has much to show the Cowboys. He played only six games in 2025 as he was recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL. He missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, and has just 19 NFL games under his belt after he was a third-round pick from Texas.

The Cowboys are hopeful he can cash in on his star potential.

“I hope it’s big,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said in the winter when asked about what kind of leap Overshown can make. “We all know the impact he can have. The type of young man he is and the way that he prepares and works — I love his play style but I love his leadership. And I think … having a full offseason is something that should have him very excited because of the potential and the talent and the drive and work ethic and all of those things. I think he’s made of the right stuff.”