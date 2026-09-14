Cowboys Defense Takes Hit as Key Starter Injured Again vs. Giants

It was not a great start to the 2026 NFL season for the Dallas Cowboys, as the team’s new-look defense under coordinator Christian Parker was pretty well worked over through three-plus quarters by the Giants and second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart. Throughout the offseason, confidence had built that last year’s struggles under Matt Eberflus–when the Cowboys allowed a league-worst 511 points–were a thing of the past and that a defense with a slew of newcomers and now-healthy starters like DeRon Bland, Shavon Revel and DeMarvion Overshown was ready for a rebirth.

Didn’t happen, at least not in Week 1, which saw the Giants bulldoze the Cowboys to a 28-14 lead with just over seven minutes to play, and the Giants having controlled the clock for 31 of 52 minutes.

And to top it all off, Overshown–primed for a comeback season in a contract year–went down in the middle of the fourth quarter, clutching his hamstring before limping off the field.

DeMarvion Overshown Hurts Hamstring

Several Cowboys beat writers reported that Overshown was questionable to return.

From The Athletic’s Jon Machota: “DeMarvion Overshown tripped on the previous play and immediately grabbed the back of his right leg. He’s questionable with a hamstring injury. It looks like his night could be done.”

And Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News pointed out Overshown’s obvious frustration with the injury: “DeMarvion Overshown tried jogging it out on the sideline but appeared frustrated each time he tried. The trainers took Overshown‘s helmet as he heads into the blue tent.”

One of the big worries, of course, about this Cowboys defense was the lack of depth at linebacker, where Oveshown and Dee Winters were the starters. Overshown, who was the “green dot” wearer for the defense, was replaced by rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham.

Cowboys Seeking LB Leadership

Overshown’s recent injury history makes any health issue concerning, though this does not appear to be of the kind of seriousness that his previous injuries had been. Overshown played only six games in 2025 as he was recovering from a torn ACL, MCL and PCL. He missed all of 2023 with a knee injury, and has just 19 NFL games under his belt after he was a third-round pick from Texas.

The team has invested in Overshown, whose aggressive style of play should be highlighted in the team’s new defense. That was the feeling from coach Brian Schottenheimer, who spoke about the faith in Overshown before the season.

“I hope it’s big,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said about a potential Overshown leap this season. “We all know the impact he can have. The type of young man he is and the way that he prepares and works — I love his play style but I love his leadership. And I think … having a full offseason is something that should have him very excited because of the potential and the talent and the drive and work ethic and all of those things. I think he’s made of the right stuff.”