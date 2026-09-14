Cowboys News on Injured Starter ‘Breaks Your Heart’

The past week or so for the Dallas Cowboys hit like a ton of bricks, and perhaps the only thing more concerning than the 28-20 loss to the Giants in Week 1 on Sunday night was the slew of injuries that has hit the team, going back to the Tyler Smith thumb injury that was announced a week ago, through the Malik Davis injury that cropped up on Friday and now with the two injuries–to safety Malik Hooker and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, both starters–that occurred in New York.

Hooker has apparently suffered a fracture in his forearm, though hos severe the fracture is has not been revealed. Overshown injured his hamstring, and while the official determination on the severity of the injury is not known, he is likely to miss some time. It’s a blow to a player that was finally looking for a full, healthy season for the first time in his four-year NFL career.

DeMarvion Overshown Battling Through Injury

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday and pointed out that Overshown’s availability is still up for question.

He said: “D-Mo is just we’ll see the severity, and we’ll see how that thing feels and we’ll know more in terms of his availability or if he is not available, how long that is going to be.”

But he added that it is hard not to feel for Overshown, who has twice injured his knee since he was a third-round pick from Texas in 2023. Overshown has played only 20 games in his NFL career.

Said Jones: “It just breaks your heart for these guys, Sean Lee was the same way, he had to battle through injuries. They love the game, and they want to be out there. You can go through a string where you have two or three years and it seems like, ‘I’m never gonna stay healthy.’ Then next thing you know, you don’t have any injuries.

“I know he takes care of his body supremely. Does everything the right way, training. Hopefully it is something that will be short.”

‘Opportunity to Prove Myself’ for Cowboys

This is an especially big season for Overshown, who is taking on more responsibility with the Cowboys, not only as the starter at the Mike linebacker spot, but as the wearer of the “green dot” responsible for getting the team organized before the snap. He is also going into free agency, and his lack of availability was going to make it hard for him to stick with the team, unless he could stay on the field this year.

Said Overshown when asked what being the Mike and green-dot guy means to him: “I mean, just the fact that I am in control of everything. People are gonna look for me to set the front and make the checks on the offense when they get the check. I gotta be Christian Parker on the field. That’s what we talk about a lot is, I gotta be an extension of him on the field. That’s a role that, if you do it well, you play here for a long time, you play in one place for a long time.

“We all now what year this is for me, it is contract year. You give me the green dot, so I got an opportunity to prove myself.”