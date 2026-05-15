Cowboys Linebacker DeMarvion Overshown Shares Big Injury Update Ahead of Key Season

The Dallas Cowboys have made a lot of changes to their defense over the past year or so. Obviously, the team’s decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers still looms large, but the Cowboys have added quite a bit of talent across their roster in an effort to properly replace him.

Of course, staying healthy is key, as that could lead to linebacker DeMarvion Overshown factoring into the team’s plans more in 2026. Overshown returned from a serious knee injury he suffered in 2025 late last season, and now that he’s had several months off from the game of football, it sounds like he is ready to roll for the upcoming campaign.

DeMarvion Overshown ‘Completely Healthy’ Ahead of 2026 Campaign

Overshown was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but he’s only managed to play in 19 total games over the first three years of his career. Injuries have largely limited Overshown to this point in his career, and as he prepares to enter the final year of his rookie contract, it’s clear this is an important season for the talented linebacker.

When he returned to action last year, Overshown was largely eased back into the action, as he racked up 28 tackles in his six games of action. He showed more of what he’s capable of in 2024, as he picked up 90 tackles, five sacks, one interception (which he returned for a touchdown), four pass breakups, and one forced fumble in 13 games. A torn ACL ended that season early, though, and it took him nearly a year to get back on the field.

Even when Overshown returned last season, he was still wearing a knee brace to offer him an extra layer of protection. Now, though, Overshown has revealed that he has shed that brace, and he labeled himself fully healthy as he begins to prepare for training camp of what figures to be a wildly important season.

“Being healthy is the number one way to stay on the field and be able to do what I do,” Overshown said when speaking to reporters recently. “The fact that I get to go through this full offseason as a healthy man, and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet. I know it’s gonna be one of my best years.”

Cowboys Hoping DeMarvion Overshown Can Stay Healthy in 2026

When Overshown has been healthy, he’s been a starter at the heart of the Cowboys’ defense. The problem for him has simply been staying on the field. This appears to be the healthiest Overshown has been since before the 2024 campaign, which should bode well for him in his quest to suit up for as many games as possible next season.

Dallas has made several additions to its defense over the past few months, but Overshown still figures to be a starter if he is healthy enough to play. Overshown is playing to earn a new contract, and the Cowboys are surely hoping that he does enough to justify them giving him a big-money deal. With that in mind, there’s clearly a lot on the line for the talented linebacker heading into the new campaign.