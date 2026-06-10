Cowboys 17-Game Starter Reacts to New Pivotal Role

The Dallas Cowboys added upgrades throughout their defense this offseason. In the middle of the unit, though, they will be counting on the development of one of their previous players — DeMarvion Overshown.

The fourth-year player is preparing to be the vocal leader of the Cowboys defense as the MIKE linebacker. At offseason workouts, he is also preparing to wear the green dot.

Overshown has accepted his new responsibilities and then some this spring.

“I’ve been wanting to be MIKE for the longest, since my rookie year,” Overshown told the media, via Dallascowboys.com’s Tommy Yarrish. “I felt like it was going to come to a time where I wore the ‘C’ on my chest and I had the green dot, and now I’ve got it. I’m excited.”

Overshown is transitioning from weakside linebacker to the MIKE position for the 2026 campaign.

Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown Speaks out on New Role

The 25-year-old explained to Yarrish that his new role began to come together shortly after the 2026 NFL Draft. The Cowboys didn’t land a potential new MIKE linebacker in NFL free agency or the draft.

Whether that was on purpose or not, that’s when Overshown began having conversations with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker about wearing the green dot.

“I’ve been able to play MIKE, it’s just been I haven’t been asked to do it,” Overshown added. “This year, that role fits me. People look at me as a MIKE. When [Parker] got here, he already had the plan built, I’ve just got to follow.”

The linebacker sees himself being able to do even more with the added responsibilities.

“Now I’m not running from sideline to sideline, I’m running from the middle of the field to the sideline,” he said. “So that’s more tackles for me, I’m protected on both sides, so now I can just play free.”

Overshown Aiming for Much Healthier 2026 NFL Campaign

The Cowboys are putting faith in Overshown reaching his potential with more responsibilities. But more than anything, Dallas is trusting the young linebacker to finally stay healthy.

Overshown has flashed a lot of potential when he’s been on the field. He just hasn’t been healthy much in his three previous seasons.

The linebacker missed his entire rookie season because of a torn ACL in 2023. He sustained another serious knee injury late in 2024.

As a result, Overshown has missed 32 games over his first three seasons. He’s played in just 19 contests.

The linebacker, though, has a tremendous amount of faith that his injury days are past him.

“I’ve got the best knees in the NFL if you ask me,” Overshown said. “They’re brand new. Technology these days is crazy. I feel great, already starting off as a win being healthy. The fact that I’m healthy going into the season, going into training camp, you can expect a lot from me.”

Overshown played 13 games during the 2024 campaign. In that season, he had 90 combined tackles, including eight for loss. He also had five sacks, five quarterback hits, four pass defenses and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Overshown could make that kind of impact this fall, especially with the larger responsibility. But he will have to be on the field to do it.