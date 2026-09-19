Cowboys DeMarvion Overshown Hit With NFL Punishment For Giants Game Action

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown $9,527 for a late hit on New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, the second personal-foul fine of his career.

The penalty pushed Overshown’s career fine total past $17,000, and the hit itself only compounded a rough opening week for Dallas, which also lost its starting linebacker to a hamstring injury in the same game.

The infraction happened in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ Week 1 loss to the Giants on Sept. 13. Dart faked a handoff to Cam Skattebo, kept the ball himself and scrambled 22 yards on second-and-10 from the Giants’ 41-yard line before angling toward the sideline.

DeMarvion Overshown’s Late Hit on Jaxson Dart

Overshown drove a shoulder into Dart after the quarterback had already stepped out of bounds, sending him into the Giants’ sideline equipment and sparking a scuffle between the two teams, according to a report by The Big Lead. Officials threw a 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag that moved the ball to the Dallas 22-yard line. New York scored four plays later on a Skattebo touchdown run, part of a 28-20 win. Dart stayed in the game.

The league logged Overshown’s fine at $9,527, below the standard $11,941 first-offense late-hit penalty listed on the NFL’s fine schedule. The gap reflects the discretion the league retains in setting fines. Players in Overshown’s position can also appeal, with cases assigned to one of three jointly appointed NFL/NFLPA hearing officers, according to the league’s fines and appeals process.

Overshown’s History of Fines and Penalties

This isn’t the first time Overshown has paid for a late hit. The league fined him $8,166 in November 2025 for shoving Las Vegas Raiders running back Raheem Mostert out of bounds, a play that drew no flag, according to Athlon Sports. Between the two incidents, Overshown has now been docked $17,693 for personal fouls across his three NFL seasons.

Overshown wasn’t the only Cowboys player to hear from the league office after the Giants game. Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku was fined $11,941 for a facemask penalty, and running back Javonte Williams drew an $11,941 taunting fine for extending the ball toward a Giants defender after a touchdown, both logged in the same Week 1 report. Leaguewide, the NFL reviewed 2,568 plays in Week 1 and issued just 20 fines, or 0.78% of all snaps.

Overshown’s Background and Injury Status

A third-round pick out of Texas in 2023, the 26-year-old Overshown signed a four-year, $5.39 million rookie contract with Dallas, according to RotoWire‘s player and contract data. He missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL, then returned to post 90 tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks over 13 games in 2024 before a torn ACL, MCL and PCL cut that season short as well. He didn’t make his 2025 season debut until Week 11.

Overshown had settled into Dallas’ starting inside linebacker job to open 2026, leading the position in defensive snaps before the hamstring injury. Overshown left the Giants game with the hamstring strain and has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders, with an estimated return date of Sept. 27. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said the linebacker is expected to miss one to two weeks.