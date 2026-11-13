DeMarvion Overshown Explains Reasoning Behind Week 9 Celebration

Hamstring and back injuries forced Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown to miss the team’s win at the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, but that did not stop the fourth year linebacker from getting involved.

In the fourth quarter, Overshown ran onto the field from the sidelines to celebrate with the team after Colts running back Jonathan Taylor fumbled.

Overshown ‘Caught in the Moment’, Wants Team to Celebrate More

Speaking on Thursday, ahead of Sunday’s matchup hosting the San Francisco 49ers, Overshown revealed that he apologized to the team and explained how he got caught up in celebrating despite being sidelined.

“At the end of the day, I talked to Schotty about it. I apologized about it. It was definitely in the moment, but earlier I had said that as a defense, we’re going to start celebrating more, getting takeaways.” Overshown said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.

“And I was just caught in the moment. So you can laugh at it now because we won the game, but in the moment, fourth quarter tied ball game or close ball game, you don’t want a 15 yard penalty from a guy, especially that’s not even playing. So that’s a lesson learned.”

DeMarvion Overshown Faced Calls of Ill-Discipline After Celebration

The move resulted in a 15-yard penalty, but perhaps even more costly was that it gave the Cowboys the air of unprofessionalism and a lack of seriousness that was not appreciated by ownership and upper management in the front office.

“It is (unacceptable). … It’s not a good look. It’s not a disciplined look.” Cowboys EVP and son of owner, Jerry said on 105.3 The FAN on Monday. “We certainly didn’t play a disciplined game yesterday with (14) penalties. We have to be better than that.”

Overshown fully participated in practice on Thursday and is hopeful that he will be able to suit up this weekend against SF.