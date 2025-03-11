Cowboys to Sign ‘Bully’ 29-Game Starting RB to Likely Replace Rico Dowdle

The Dallas Cowboys made the team’s first major move of NFL free agency, and it could mean starting running back Rico Dowdle may be playing elsewhere in 2025. Dallas agreed to terms with former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams.

“Former Broncos RB Javonte Williams is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Cowboys, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed in a series of March 10, 2025, messages on X. “Max $3.5M with incentives.

“Javonte Williams had one of the best games of his career at AT&T Stadium, rushing 17 times for a career-high 111 yards as a rookie in a 30-16 win in 2021. Now, he’s headed to Dallas full-time.”

The move could signal the end of Dowdle’s time in Dallas, per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. Like Williams, Dowdle is also a free agent. Spotrac projects Dowdle’s market value to be a one-year, $6.1 million contract.

“Cowboys hoping Javonte Williams can fill the Rico Dowdle role,” Schultz remarked in a March 10, X post. “Still a young player in this league.”

Here’s what the Cowboys are getting with the addition of Williams.

The Cowboys Could Still Target a Running Back in the 2025 NFL Draft

The newest Cowboys running back has yet to top 1,000 rushing yards during his four NFL seasons. Williams posted 139 carries for 513 yards and 4 touchdowns in 17 appearances during the 2024 season, including 11 starts.

The running back also added a career-high 52 receptions for 346 yards in 2024. The playmaker started a total of 29 games over his four years in Denver. Dallas could still add a running back in the NFL draft despite agreeing to terms with Williams.

“Javonte Williams is a pretty meh runner at this point in his career,” The 33rd Team’s Marcus Mosher said in a March 10, post on X. “But he was pretty good as a pass blocker last year and is a functional receiver. This is a placeholder until the draft.”

Heading Into the 2021 NFL Draft, Javonte Williams Drew Comparisons to Kareem Hunt

The Broncos selected Williams in the second round with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. After a solid college football career with the North Carolina Tar Heels, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared the “bully” running back to Kareem Hunt.

“Big, broad bully back who runs with an exciting blend of animosity and feel as a future every-down starter in the league,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft profile of Williams. “With just 366 carries under his collegiate belt, Williams hasn’t seen much tread come off the tires, but teams might speculate that his running style could lead to some in-season wear and tear. He’s a terror behind his pads, creating yardage by battering and discarding tackle attempts.

“… He lacks run-away speed for the long touchdowns but runs with above-average vision and contact balance to succeed at a high rate near the goal line.”

Prior to the move for Williams, the Cowboys had been floated as a popular landing spot for Boise State Broncos standout running back Ashton Jeanty. It remains to be seen if Dallas will be willing to take a running back with the No 12 pick, or if Jeanty will even be available when the Cowboys are on the clock.