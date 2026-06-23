Cowboys Work Out Veteran Running Back Ahead of Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their mandatory minicamp last week on a mostly upbeat note, with no new injuries to report and some potentially hurt feelings–namely, with wide receiver George Pickens–being put to rest. The Cowboys emerged from the spring with a rebuilt defense, an offense that’s still very much in sync and a group that appears excited and free of drama as the opening of training camp on July 28 in Oxnard is set in stone on the calendar.

But while whispers of a Super Bowl appearance percolate at The Star–though none dare say its name–there are still obvious holes in the roster and tinkering to be done with the depth chart. And so it was not a huge surprise to see that, this week, the Cowboys are still weighing their options on a potential UFL addition. They worked out former Duke running back Deon Jackson.

In fact, they worked out two potential UFL adds, also having a look at former LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville.

Cowboys Work Out 2 UFL Players

The report on Cowboys workouts came from PFN’s James Larsen, who wrote on Twitter/X:

“A few previously unannounced #UFL to NFL workouts, via the league:

“- #Defenders RB Deon Jackson, #Cowboys

– Defenders WR Cornell Powell, #Lions

– Defenders LB Brandon Smith, #Bears

– Defenders LB Micah Baskerville, Cowboys

– #Kings DE Xavier Carlton, #Falcons”

Both players came to The Star with hopes of an NFL return with the Cowboys after having collected previous league experience before joining the UFL. Jackson has not only gotten on the field over the course of three seasons but was a starter, briefly, for the Colts. He played 16 games with two starts in 2022, and collected 236 yards rushing on 68 carries. He started a game in 2023 as well, but was let go by the Colts before catching on with the Browns and Giants.

Jackson played in the UFL for the second time this season. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry over 10 games, totaling 449 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2025 and 2026, covering 24 UFl games, Jackson only fumbled once.

Baskerville is seeking his first NFL job outside of the Bears. He’d signed in Chicago after he was not drafted out of LSU in 2023, and appeared in two games, mostly toiling for the practice squad.

Deon Jackson, Micah Baskerville Hope to Fill Roster Holes

It’s no coincidence that the two guys the Cowboys added to their workout list were at the positions of least depth for Dallas. The Cowboys have a solid No. 1 starter at running back, Javonte Williams, but are scrambling to work out hos the depth chart looks behind him. Jaydon Blue is the RB2 favorite, and Phil Mafah is the top challenger, though neither has done much to inspire confidence.

At linebacker, the Cowboys have starters DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters, but are unsettled after that, with Shemar James and rookie Jaishawn Barham the top backups.

The Cowboys have weighed adding more accomplished veterans to the roster, but will likely wait until late in training camp, as they’ve done recently with Jadeveon Clowney and Dalvin Cook. Stay tuned on that.