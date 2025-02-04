Cowboys Latest Hire Has Links to Star Playmakers

This week, the Cowboys filled out another role on the staff of new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, a spot that could be critical as the team seeks to remake itself entering 2025.

One of the goals for Schottenheimer will be to get the team’s running game back on track, which will require some moves to be made. First off, the Cowboys will need to see what kind of market there is for incumbent running back Rico Dowdle, who played better as the season went along. Spotrac projects Dowdle as warranting a one-year, $6.2 million contract.

But Dowdle did finish the year with 1,079 yards rushing, 677 yards of which came in the final seven games. Dowdle averaged 4.8 yards per carry in that stretch, and it’s possible that a team might identify him as a good value and be willing to pay him more. Remember, Tony Pollard got more than $7 million per year for three years (two guaranteed), and did not have as good as season as Dowdle.

Dowdle is the priority, then, but the team will clearly need another back. And after hiring new running backs coach Derrick Foster this week, it’s worth noting that he has some links to prominent successful runners in the NFL.

Derrick Foster Worked With Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler

Foster spent last season working with the Saints and star back Alvin Kamara. While there were ample trade rumors around Kamara in 2024, he insisted he never asked for a trade, and the team gave him an extension. The Cowboys could seek to make a trade for Kamara, but that’s a long shot.

More likely would the Cowboys pursuing another Foster disciple, Austin Ekeler, who rose to stardom with the Chargers, but is now in Washington with the Commanders. He is signed for next year, but could potentially be a cap casualty after he struggled with injuries.

Ekeler played only 12 games last season, but averaged 4.8 yards per carry and made 35 receptions, averaging 10.5 yards per catch. He’d be a risky addition if the Commanders let him go, because he is 30 and coming off two concussions. But if he could be had on the cheap, reuniting him with Foster would be a risk worth taking.

Cowboys Could Draft New RB

Otherwise, expect the Cowboys to address the running back room in the draft, something they failed to do last year, with dire consequences for a running game that finished 27th in the NFL in yardage. Dallas tried to play it cheap then, bringing back Ezekiel Elliott, though Elliott was clearly washed up.

This year, Ashton Jeanty of Boise State is the first-round pick most often linked to the Cowboys, but it is a deep draft for running backs. There could be as many as seven–Jeanty, Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo, Caleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, Dylan Sampson–who go in the first two rounds.